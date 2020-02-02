Watch Animal Planet Puppy Bowl 2020 Live Stream Reddit

The 2020 dog-sports season reaches its pinnacle Sunday afternoon with the broadcast of Puppy Bowl XVI on Animal Planet. The fluffier of Sunday’s championship games will air well before the kickoff of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers (for those who want to watch both).

Heading into the fame, Animal Planet is offering a free live stream of the pre-game show heading into the Puppy Bowl, giving a look at the rosters for both Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

But for now, here’s all the TV channel, start time, schedule and live stream info you need to catch the broadcast:

Puppy Bowl XVI

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Start Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Animal Planet

Live stream: Animal Plant | fuboTV (free trial) — Those with a cable subscription can use that to stream the Puppy Bowl. For everyone else, you can catch the broadcast on fuboTV, which does offer a free trial for new users.