Was the national anthem of Demi Lovato the best of Whitney Houston?

Sunday night, Demi lovato Started the 2020 Super Bowl by inviting fans to a spectacular performance of the National Anthem. While most of the musicians try to do the classic patriotic song there, Lovato was a step above the rest and really seized his moment in the spotlight. So much so, that fans are taking the Internet saying that their interpretation may be linked to the deceased singer Whitney Houston.
Houston's performance in 1991 is widely regarded as one of the best interpretations of the National Anthem of all time. Any list of the top ten in the world strongly points to Houston as the gold star standard when it comes to how high the bar is set for one of the biggest nights in sports every year. So, is it possible that with only 27 years, Lovato's performance was a story for the musician? Fans seem to think so.
Shortly after Lovato left the field, the Internet exploded with comparisons between her and Houston.
"The best interpretation of that since Whitney Houston did it. I love Demi Lovato," one excited fan tweeted outside. Other fan said it better, "I must say … Demi Lovato just made the second best of all time behind Whitney Houston singing this damn hymn. I'm not arguing with anyone about it."
There is no doubt that this performance was a dream come true for Lovato. In fact, almost 10 years ago, the singer tweeted that this performance was her goal. "One day, I'm going to sing the national anthem in a super bowl," said the message of February 7, 2010. "Onnnee dayyy …" It seems that day has finally arrived!
