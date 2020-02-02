Was the national anthem of Demi Lovato the best of Whitney Houston?

Great compliments!

%MINIFYHTMLa98200ab27968dec99649695d177dc1811% %MINIFYHTMLa98200ab27968dec99649695d177dc1812%

Sunday night, Demi lovato Started the 2020 Super Bowl by inviting fans to a spectacular performance of the National Anthem. While most of the musicians try to do the classic patriotic song there, Lovato was a step above the rest and really seized his moment in the spotlight. So much so, that fans are taking the Internet saying that their interpretation may be linked to the deceased singer Whitney Houston.

Houston's performance in 1991 is widely regarded as one of the best interpretations of the National Anthem of all time. Any list of the top ten in the world strongly points to Houston as the gold star standard when it comes to how high the bar is set for one of the biggest nights in sports every year. So, is it possible that with only 27 years, Lovato's performance was a story for the musician? Fans seem to think so.

Shortly after Lovato left the field, the Internet exploded with comparisons between her and Houston.