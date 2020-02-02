VOTE: Will Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Grand Slam bets? The | Tennis news

Djokovic moves within two Grand Slam titles of Nadal and three behind Federer







After Novak Djokovic claimed his 17th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, we asked him if he will beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam bets.

Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer have now won 13 Grand Slam titles in succession, but in terms of Grand Slams, the race is fine.

The Serbian is now in 17 majors, only two behind Nadal (19) and three behind the Federer count (20). The question is, will Djokovic reach them both?

