Virus hits Wuhan, a scarce city of supplies and overwhelmed

WUHAN, China – Weak from fever, An Jianhua waited in line for seven hours outside the hospital with cold, hoping to get tested for the new coronavirus, which doctors suspected he had contracted.
Ms. An, 67, needed an official diagnosis of a hospital to qualify for treatment, but the one she and her son ran last week had no room, not even to evaluate it. The next hospital to which they were referred here in Wuhan, the The city of 11 million people in the center of the outbreak was also full, they said. They finally received an intravenous drip for Mrs. An's fever, but that was it.
Since then, Mrs. An has quarantined her home. She and her son eat separately, wear masks at home and constantly disinfect their apartment. Ms. An's health is declining rapidly, and even keeping the water down is a struggle.
"I can't let my mother die at home," said her son, He Jun. "Every day I want to cry, but when I cry there are no tears. There is no hope."
As countries compete to face an outbreak that began to spread throughout the world, inciting panic and disrupting the global economy, Wuhan residents fight a daily battle to survive a disease that has made more than 4,100 people sick and He killed 224 in his city. alone.
Last month, the government put Wuhan in a virtual shutdown, closing the city and banning most public transport and private cars from its streets in a desperate effort to contain the outbreak. Now, many residents say it is almost impossible to get the medical care they need to treat, or even diagnose, the coronavirus.
Expressing exasperation, doctors say there is a shortage of test kits and other medical supplies, and it is not clear why there are no more available. The transportation ban means that some residents have to walk for hours to get to the hospitals, if they are well enough to make the trip. Layers of bureaucracy stand between residents and help. And the long lines outside the hospitals for testing and treatment suggest that the outbreak is spreading far beyond the official case count.
Ambulances are also hard to find, residents say. In recent days, some say they have called 120, China's equivalent to the emergency number 911, just to be told that there were already hundreds of people in the queue.
Those who arrive at the hospital say they are together for hours in waiting rooms, where infections are easily transmitted. But the shortage has meant that, ultimately, many are rejected and sent to their homes to quarantine, which can aggravate the outbreak by exposing their families.
Many doctors and residents are relying on the two new coronavirus hospitals that China has been competing to build in Wuhan in a matter of days. One of them covers approximately eight acres, has 1,000 beds and is scheduled to open on Monday. The government says 1,400 military medical workers will be deployed to work there, which could help with the shortage of health professionals available to combat the outbreak.
Sunday, city officials announced plans to establish quarantine stations around Wuhan for people with symptoms of pneumonia and close contacts between patients with coronavirus. But just over a week after the closure, many residents believe that the virus has already spread much more than official figures suggest.
"The situation we have seen is much worse than what was officially reported," said Long Jian, 32, in front of a hospital where his elderly father was being treated. Mr. Long said his father had to go to six hospitals and wait seven days before the coronavirus test could be done.
Just a few steps from where Mr. Long spoke, you could see beds lined up on either side of a narrow corridor in the emergency room. A man was getting an intravenous drip outside in his car.
"Those who can be diagnosed and treated are the lucky ones," Long said. "In our neighborhood, many of those who could not be diagnosed ended up dying at home."
Getting treatment for coronavirus in a hospital requires jumping through several rings.
In accordance with official guidelines, patients are encouraged to go first to their local hospitals for initial evaluations and sometimes prescriptions. Then, patients should deliver the results to their local neighborhood committees, which are responsible for communicating with hospitals and coordinating resources for households in their areas. There are about 1,000 neighborhood committees in Wuhan, for a population of 11 million.
Patients with mild symptoms are usually told to go home and quarantine, according to a January 24 notice of city officials. Those who have more severe symptoms are indicated by neighborhood committees, which organize transportation by ambulance to one of two dozen hospitals designated to treat the coronavirus.
But in practice, patients and their families say that the process takes too long and that the level of what constitutes "severe symptoms,quot; has been set too high, so they give up and try to wait in long lines at the hospitals.
Amy Hu said her 64-year-old mother went to the doctor after experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea about 10 days ago. According to the initial evaluation, the doctor told Mrs. Hu's mother that she had contracted the coronavirus. But the necessary test to confirm that the diagnosis was not available, said the doctor.
Without the test, your mother could not be admitted to a hospital. Since then, Ms. Hu said, they have been waiting at home to receive news from the hospital about when their mother can be tested. In recent days, Ms. Hu, who has been visiting her parents during the Lunar New Year vacations, took precautions: she registered in a shelter with her two children.
"I am very dissatisfied with the government," Hu said. "It is only when patients are near death can they be admitted to a hospital."
Tong Yixuan, 31, said Sunday he panicked last week when he learned that in just a few days, his father's cold had become a disease that doctors said was almost certain to be the coronavirus. .
But neither his father, who had a fever of 104 degrees and was losing consciousness, nor his mother, who was beginning to show similar symptoms, could get tested. Hospitals said there was no space and that their symptoms were not severe enough, Tong said. His parents were sent home to be quarantined.
There was no way Mr. Tong could help. It was more than 60 miles away in Huangshi, which days before had been blocked by the government along with many other cities in Hubei province. The roads that left Huangshi and reached Wuhan had been closed. For days, Mr. Tong was trapped. Only on Saturday, after hours of negotiation with local officials, was he able to reach his parents' bed, he said. Since then, they were tested for the coronavirus and his father was admitted to a hospital. The process took 10 days.
"All I want to do is take care of my parents," Mr. Tong said. "I don't even care if I get infected."
For some people, like Gan Hanjiang, new hospitals cannot be built fast enough.
Last month, his father fell with a severe fever and cough. He was tested for a coronavirus, but the results were negative. However, ten days after the onset of symptoms, his father died, Gan said.
The hospital classified the cause as "severe pneumonia," Gan said, but believes it was the coronavirus. Several experts have recently recognized that several rounds of tests may be needed for an accurate diagnosis of the virus.
The day his father died, Mr. Gan began to show the same symptoms, he said. But without a car, he has not been able to go to one of the hospitals designated to be tested for the coronavirus.
"Getting treatment is very difficult," he whispered slowly over the phone from a small hospital near his home where he was being treated for viral pneumonia. "We cannot be admitted to hospitals. And there is not enough medicine."
Elsie Chen contributed reporting.