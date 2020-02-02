Virus hits Wuhan, a scarce city of supplies and overwhelmed

As countries compete to face an outbreak that began to spread throughout the world, inciting panic and disrupting the global economy, Wuhan residents fight a daily battle to survive a disease that has made more than 4,100 people sick and He killed 224 in his city. alone.

Last month, the government put Wuhan in a virtual shutdown, closing the city and banning most public transport and private cars from its streets in a desperate effort to contain the outbreak. Now, many residents say it is almost impossible to get the medical care they need to treat, or even diagnose, the coronavirus.

Expressing exasperation, doctors say there is a shortage of test kits and other medical supplies, and it is not clear why there are no more available. The transportation ban means that some residents have to walk for hours to get to the hospitals, if they are well enough to make the trip. Layers of bureaucracy stand between residents and help. And the long lines outside the hospitals for testing and treatment suggest that the outbreak is spreading far beyond the official case count.

Ambulances are also hard to find, residents say. In recent days, some say they have called 120, China's equivalent to the emergency number 911, just to be told that there were already hundreds of people in the queue.