Victoria Secret executive Ed Kazek accused of misconduct

When the #MeToo movement began in the United States in late 2017 with the Harvey Weinstein case, a cascade of women presented their own stories. However, for the most part, the accusations have come within the entertainment and broadcasting industries.

With some exceptions, the fashion industry has also seen its own #MeToo scandals, including Kate Upton, who accused Guess founder Paul Marciano of sexually harassing her for years. Page six reports that Victoria’s Secret has also had its own problems.

The New York Times recently revealed a piece of research into the conduct of Ed Kazek, a Victoria’s Secret executive who regularly harassed women who worked at the company. Reportedly, Kazek once told Bella Hadid that she had "perfect tits."

In August, Ed Razek, 71, resigned from the organization, L Brands, in August, after being accused of creating a toxic work environment full of harassment, intimidation and misogyny. Andi Muise, a woman, in particular, told the newspaper that Razed sent him harassing sexual emails such as: "I need a sexy place to take you."

In addition, Razek often watched some of the models prepare for the shows and discussed aloud what he thought of his appearance. Since then, Razek has denied the accusations, writing in a statement to the New York Times that they are "categorically false, misunderstood or taken out of context."

As noted earlier, there have not been many #MeToo scandals in the fashion industry, with the exception of Terry Richardson, Paul Marciano and now, Ed Kazek.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez, which some consider as a feminist icon, began working with Paul Marciano through Guess Jeans once again, even though he was accused of sexual misconduct towards some of the women They work for the company.

Ad

Billboard reported that J-Lo announced that he would re-sign with the company. Mr. Marciano resigned from his previous position in the company after five women accused him of misconduct. Later he started working as creative director.



Post views:

0 0