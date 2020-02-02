Vernon Davis announces his retirement in the thematic parody of & # 39; Golden Girls & # 39; with Rob Gronkowski

Vernon Davis announced the end of his 14-year history in the NFL in the most relaxed way possible.

%MINIFYHTML1623c8375c2fe041cbcb27ea934619a811% %MINIFYHTML1623c8375c2fe041cbcb27ea934619a812%

Instead of announcing his retirement through a statement from the team or social networks, he did so in a pre-game parody of Super Bowl Fox with fellow NFL retired teammates Rob Gronkowski and James Harrison, simply saying, "That it's right. I'm retired. "

MORE: DBs bosses all waiting for Super Bowl babies – er, rings

Even better? The three, along with Gronk's old school nurse, Miss Cheryl, participate in some pranks on a theme with the theme of the "Golden Girls,quot; that includes a grumpy Harrison, a magazine called Arthritis Today, Davis strutting in a bathrobe and, of course, Gronk being pushed into a pool.

Davis, one of the game's most distinguished tight end, was recruited by the 49ers with the sixth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, spending his first 10 seasons in San Francisco before being changed to the Broncos six games in 2015, just in time for his victory in Super Bowl 50. He spent the last four seasons with the Redskins.

Davis ends his career with 583 receptions for 7,652 yards received and 63 touchdowns, a truly excellent race.

Or should we say gold?