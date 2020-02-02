Vanessa Bryant shows fans the only thing that was able to warm her heart after the death of Kobe Bryant and Gianna

The whole world is sending love to Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, after the tragic event that took place in her life. As you know, death took her daughter, Gianna, and her husband, Kobe, too soon and left her with a broken heart.

Now, she shared in her social media account something that warmed her heart a little after the tragedy. It is a painting of his beautiful daughter, smiling.

‘Seeing my baby smile and happy again with a basketball 🏀 under my arm, wrapped in 💜💛love, I just warmed my heart. Thank you for this. @_vivalareina thanks !! My Gigi.❤️ #Mambacita ’Vanessa captioned her post.

Someone wrote: "I can only imagine what is happening." Stay awake ma 🙏🏾 ’and another follower said:‘ This has to be one of the most difficult moments of your life. Pray for God to give him strength on his loneliest nights. "

Another person said: "My heart is broken by her,quot; I can't even begin to imagine what is happening. "

Someone else posted this: ‘Gigi didn't deserve what happened. She was just a little girl. Honestly, I still cry because she was so small, only 13 years old. What a RIP. "

Another person wrote this prayer: ‘Universe 💫 please protect all mothers and their children and beloved ones, Vanessa is strong, she is showing great strength right now, I am proud of her."

Recently, Vanessa spoke for the first time after what happened.

She issued a statement where she thanked the millions of people who approached her to show her love and support.



