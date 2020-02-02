USA UU. And Iran: tensions continue to rise after the death of Soleimani | Climbing between the United States and Iran

On January 3, 2020, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, alleging that he posed an "imminent,quot; threat to the US. UU., Taking relations between Washington and Tehran to a new level.

While the Iranians have claimed that the attack was an act of illegal war, the US Department of Defense says that Soleimani was responsible for hundreds of US deaths and that it was to deter future attacks.

"I think the president has broad power over the issue," said former US brigadier general Mark Kimmitt. "Article 2 of the Constitution gives you that responsibility. You also have the responsibility for the security and protection of the American people against threats to the homeland," he added.

"I couldn't imagine that (Trump) was going to open the chapter of military confrontation," said former Iranian diplomat Seyed Hossein Mousavian.

"When he attacked General Soleimani, it was practically the beginning of a military confrontation between Iran and the United States because Iran also responded by attacking US bases in Iraq," he added.

After Soleimani's death, Iran retaliated by attacking a US military base in Iraq and wounding 50 American soldiers.

Although Soleimani helped the United States defeat ISIL (ISIS) in Iraq and the group called his death "an act of divine intervention that benefited the jihadists," Kimmitt rejected the idea that the murder would help ISIL.

"The Iraqi representatives based in Iran, the PMF, the Hashad, have done a brilliant job as the vanguard of the operation against ISIL. That will continue." Kimmitt said.

In this week's Arena, we debate whether Iran and the United States are on their way to war.

Source: Al Jazeera