Members of the 1st Battalion Service, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard participated in a joint cold weather training exercise at Camp Grayling, Mich.

"Our mission is to integrate the fires into a joint situation in which we are supporting other services," said the US army captain. UU. Michael Lindow, commander, C Battery, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard. "This training is to get into the integrated mentality of joint fires and also to take our soldiers to that operational scenario."

The unit generally conducts training within its own battalion or brigade, so operating outside its own command was a new experience. Winter Strike prepares soldiers for missions outside the reach of the US Army. UU.

"Usually, our training is consolidated and we do not operate outside the Army," said Lindow. "This exercise will make our soldiers exposed to work in a joint operating environment."

During the joint exercise, the unit was responsible for communicating with other services and relying on them to obtain rounds in the range and at the point. Throughout this synchronized dance, a forward observer (FO) is in constant communication with the field artillery units to help with proper coordination of the objectives.

"We will be able to identify the objective from an FO," said Lindow. "They will send us the orientation data so we can get rounds where they should be."

Others acknowledged having learned working with sister service FOs.

"Normally we work with our own FO, so this time we are working with joint forces," said the US Army. UU. Spc. Ryan Walling, C Battery, 1-120th FA Regt., Wisconsin Army National Guard. "It's very different to communicate with FOs from a different joint force, it's a great experience."

Along with a new communication mentality, Winter Strike offers soldiers a broader perspective of joint maneuvers.

"Just seeing how everything is combined, especially from the point of view of communications with other services (it is important)," said US Army Sgt. UU. Michael LeDoux, C Battery, 1-120th FA Regt., Wisconsin Army National Guard. "It brings a different look and allows me to see the big picture of joint operations."

The Grayling camp includes 147,000 acres of space for ground maneuvering and is the largest military training airspace east of the Mississippi, which is perfect for large-scale exercises. Northern Strike, the largest Department of Defense exercise of the reserve component, continues to expand and Winter Strike is a test. The winter exercise is the first expansion of Northern Strike.

With Michigan temperatures ideal for cold weather training, soldiers will be able to test the 155 mm M777A2 howitzer, a complex piece of equipment, in a colder climate that offers its own challenges.

"Ensuring that the howitzer system can withstand the pressures in the cold will be a challenge," LeDoux said. "This weather is good to really test our equipment and to see the speed of entering and leaving the tube."

The weather at the base of the Michigan National Guard has also not disappointed.

"Since we've been here, we've already experienced snow, sleet and freezing rain," said Walling. "Normally we work in high temperatures, humidity and rain, so learning to train in different temperatures and different climates has been beneficial."

Others echoed the colder weather as added value.

"It's the first time I shot in winter," said Lindow. "We filmed during the cold spring and fall days in Wisconsin, but nothing like this."