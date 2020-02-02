US envoy informs Afghan president about peace talks with Taliban | Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTML04c88a042ebff0c867c1984a57f6794211% %MINIFYHTML04c88a042ebff0c867c1984a57f6794212%

The United States special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that there has been no significant progress in his peace talks with the Taliban.

However, Khalilzad said he hoped to reach an agreement with the group on reducing hostilities, but offered no deadlines, according to a statement issued Saturday by the presidential palace.

After concluding the talks in Doha, Brussels and Islamabad, Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Saturday, where he held separate talks with Ghani and the Executive Director. Abdullah Abdullah in Taliban talks

According to Ghani's office, Khalilzad hoped that the peace talks to end the 18-year war will come to a conclusion.

"We are waiting for a clear response from the Taliban about a ceasefire or a significant and lasting reduction of violence based on a practical mechanism that is acceptable to the people of Afghanistan and the US government," Khalilzad said.

Afghan government leaders remain divided on the issue of a brief "violence reduction,quot; or a comprehensive ceasefire before a final agreement is reached between the United States and the Taliban.

Last week, Abdullah said no preconditions for peace talks should be established, while Ghani continued to call for a ceasefire.

Earlier on Saturday, the US embassy in Islamabad said Jalilzad was in Pakistan on Friday to gather support to reach an agreement with the Taliban to reduce their attacks as the first step towards peace.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said it supported a rapid peace agreement with the Taliban and repeated Washington's call to reduce violence.

But the attacks by Afghan government forces and their US allies have also generated concern.

Peak in violence and deaths

Meanwhile, violent attacks in Afghanistan jumped to record levels in the last quarter of 2019 compared to previous years, according to a report by the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR) published on Friday.

There were 8,204 attacks between October and December last year, compared to 6,974 in the same period in 2018 and the highest in the same quarter of any year since the recording of SIGAR began in 2010.

The intensification of the bombing by the United States and the operations of the Afghan special forces trained by the CIA, several of which resulted in civilian casualties, have also been criticized by human rights groups and some Afghan officials.

Last year, the U.S. Air Force UU. He dropped 7,423 bombs on Afghanistan, compared to 7,362 in 2018, according to data provided by the Combined Air Operations Center of the US Central Command. UU.

In comparison, 4,361 bombs were dropped in 2017, while in 2016 1,337 attacks were recorded, according to the data.

The United Nations blames the increase in US bombing as one of the reasons for the increase in civilian casualties in Afghanistan.

For the first time since the US-led invasion in 2001, the UN said Afghan government forces and their US allies killed more civilians in the first three months of last year than armed groups.

According to Abdullah's office, Jalilzad told him that the United States is committed to reducing violence "with a specific and acceptable definition and mechanism,quot; as a precondition for signing an agreement with the Taliban.