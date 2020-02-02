US election UU. 2020: What are the primary elections and presidential committees? The | USA news

In the midst of a political trial and growing tensions between the United States and other countries, even in the Middle East, the presidential elections of the United States have officially begun.

Things will move even faster after Monday, when the presidential election season officially begins in Iowa.



In mid-July, Democrats will choose who they will face, except for any unforeseen event between now and then, Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 general election.

Voter preference will be determined through a series of primary primaries and assemblies held by the Republican and Democratic parties in each of the 50 states. The Republican primaries that actually take place (seven states have already canceled them) are largely irrelevant. Democrats, on the other hand, have 11 candidates to choose from.

A sign directs voters to a US Democratic presidential caucus site. UU. At Martin Luther King, Jr Elementary School in Seattle, Washington (File: David Ryder / Reuters)

The United States is unusual in allowing these first-round votes, relying on primaries or assemblies to lead delegates who will elect the candidate of their party.

Presidential primaries only became one thing in the 1970s, and most US states and several overseas territories. UU. They have them, starting with New Hampshire on February 11, 2020.

Four states, Iowa, Nevada, North Dakota and Wyoming, will hold assemblies this year.

What are caucuses?

A handful of states hold assemblies instead of official state elections at an official voting center, as is the case in the primary. Assemblies are small private meetings in churches, schools, libraries or even in the private homes of members where party members openly express their preference for one candidate over another.

Critics of the committees say they tend to exclude marginal voices and favor only the most committed and informed voters. Advocates say it allows group members to relate to each other. But the number of US states and territories. UU. This year is much smaller than in previous years. In 2016, 18 states and territories held assemblies.

Sharon McNutt speaks to voters at a 2016 caucus site in Silver City, Iowa (File: Dave Weaver / AP Photo)

In Iowa, there are more than 1,600 traditional seal caucus sites and 87 "satellite,quot; locations, including mosques and out-of-state sites.

What are the primary?

A primary is a government-run election with secret ballots, election officials and "Vote,quot; stickers. Citizens decide which party best represents their views and choose to help select the candidate of that party for general elections. The primaries of some states are open, in which case voters can decide even at the last minute in which primary party they will vote, although never both, and some are closed, which means that only voters who had registered with a specific party before election day they can vote in the primaries of that party.

Voters wait in line to cast their Super Tuesday ballots at a polling station located at the University of Austin, Texas Cooperative in 2016 (File: Tamir Kalifa / AP Photo)

New Hampshire has held the first presidential primary elections since 1920 and is required by state law to continue to do so regardless of what other states do. It is primary this year will be held on February 11.

Why are there both caucuses and primary?

The primaries are not required by the United States Constitution. The states and party leaders have developed the systems over time. They emerged from the progressive era of the early twentieth century when reformers got tired of corrupt party leaders choosing political candidates for the wrong reasons. The idea was widely adopted for state and local races almost immediately, but it was only widely used in presidential elections in the early 1970s, when Republican and Democratic parties changed the rules on how the delegates of the Convention to the candidates.

Why do people vote?

Primary voters do not vote directly for a candidate, even if, on paper, that is what seems to be happening. Instead, how they vote determines how the delegates of each state are divided among the candidates during the nomination convention of each party. Delegates are actually the ones who choose the nominee.

A woman marks her ballot with her son looking at presidential elementary schools at Bedford High School in Bedford, New Hampshire (File: Rick Wilking / Reuters)

This year, the Democratic convention is in July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Republican convention is in August in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The primaries in most states are binding, which means that most state delegates are required to vote for a particular candidate, depending on the previous vote count.

Why do primaries and committees matter?

The obvious answer is that future US presidents. UU. They are based on the results of the primary elections and committees. There are, however, other reasons. First, they give voters the opportunity to listen to any number of different people, who may have different ideas, before the field is reduced to just two for general elections.

Second, the primaries can help shape a party's platform on the issues. If a candidate who defended climate change above all during the primary school did particularly well, the chances are that climate change is near the top of that party's agenda. Finally, the primaries are a good testing ground for unconventional wisdom. In 1960, Democrats were convinced that southern voters would never vote for a Roman Catholic candidate. John F. Kennedy's victory over Hubert Humphrey in the West Virginia primaries proved the opposite, and the party leader joined behind the young man from Massachusetts.