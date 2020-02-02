UK police shoot the man in a "terrorism-related,quot; incident

LONDON – A man was shot by police officers after several people were stabbed in South London on Sunday, in which authorities described as an incident "related to terrorism,quot;.

The conditions of the man and the stabbed were not immediately clear.

The Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter on Sunday that they believed "several people had been stabbed,quot; and that the man had been shot by armed agents in Streatham, about five miles south of Westminster.