U.S. Marines UU. They carry out fire training during exercise in Japan

The 3rd Marine Corps Division reported that U.S. Marines and soldiers of the Japan Land Self-Defense Force conduct diving fire training during Northern Viper in Hokkaido, Japan, January 27-28, 2020.

The US Marines UU. With the 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Corps Regiment, currently attached to the 4th Marine Infantry Regiment, 3rd Marine Corps Division, and Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Wing of Marine Corps Aircraft, worked together with the JGSDF to successfully neutralize training objectives.

This iteration of Northern Viper is the first time the Marines and the JGSDF conduct a dive fire training in Hokkaido, Japan. The forces were able to demonstrate the capabilities and tactics of the planes of both countries.

"Relations between the US and Japan remain strong," said Captain Thomas Gibson, an official artillery observer for the 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Corps Regiment. “This training opportunity reflects the growing link between the two countries. Strengthening ties through shared cultural learning and combat strategies allow a stronger security posture in the Asian Pacific. As global threats continue, the fighting skills of our allied forces must continue to grow and expand. "

The diving fire exercise gives Marines and JGSDF practice close air support. Close air support, a vital element of combined weapon tactics, helps maneuver nearby units with an enemy by neutralizing them with suppressor fire from above. In the Northern Viper exercise, there are also additional considerations for the weather.

"Diving fires give us the ability to test and evaluate the implementation of rotor wing assets in cold weather conditions that offer few bases in the United States, as well as coordinate bilateral safety measures to ensure training is conducted. at the highest level, "said Sgt. Robert Vandenberg, a joint terminal attack controller with the 1st Marine Corps Regiment, 25th Marine Infantry Regiment "The importance of successfully executing a live firing range for the first time shows the improvements of our bilateral relationship with the JGSDF, in addition to showing our allies and other forces that we can implement fires in all conditions successfully. "

Northern Viper is a regularly scheduled training event between the United States Marine Corps and the Japan Land Self-Defense Force in order to improve the bilateral war capabilities of both nations.