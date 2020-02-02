Turkish media say the United States expands its military presence in northeastern Syria – Defense Blog

Turkey's state news agency, Anadolu, citing local sources, reported that US troops are increasing their military presence in Al-Hasakah province in northwestern Syria.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the United States decided to expand its two largest military bases in the Syrian oil-rich Deir ez-Zor governorate.

This is the base in the Omar and Tal Baidar oil fields in the northwest of Hasek province. Agency sources emphasize that the United States has begun to expand its bases amid growing tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Voice of America previously reported that US forces in northeastern Syria again prevented Russian military convoys from traveling near the Iraqi border on Friday, in which locals described it as greater escalation between the two sides for freedom of navigation in the predominantly Kurdish region.

A VOA reporter saw American Humvees patrolling the main road in the city of al-Malikiyah, also known as Derik, in the northeast province of Hasakah, in which local sources said it was an effort to prevent a Russian convoy from approaching to the region

The sources said the dispute was over control of the M4 motorway, the al-Malikiyah and Tall Tamr areas that became a dividing line between the two sides after the Turkish raid in October 2019 that forced the US. UU. To withdraw from much of Turkey-northeast Syria border region