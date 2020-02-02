Turkey deploys tanks on the Syrian border amid Idlib's new violence | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTML625a610b0bedc2deca11d00559e6a1ba11% %MINIFYHTML625a610b0bedc2deca11d00559e6a1ba12%

Turkey has deployed additional armed vehicles and soldiers on its border with Syria as a military boost stepped up by Syrian government forces in the country last important fortress controlled by the rebels It has caused fears of a new refugee crisis.

Backed by Russian planes, Syrian troops have recently made great strides in the province of Idlib during the deadly offensive that has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to safer areas near the Turkish border, according to the United Nations.

The Syrian government campaign has shattered a stop the fragile fire that was negotiated last month by Turkey and Russia, increasing tensions between the two countries that support the opposing sides in the conflict but have also collaborated in attempts to find a solution to the war for almost nine years.

Turkish state media reported Sunday that the deployment of tanks and other armored vehicles to the Reyhanli district of Hatay province was completed earlier in the day.

"Turkey would do what it takes diplomatically or militarily to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib and keep the region stable." Ahmet Berat Conkar, a member of the foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament, told Al Jazeera.

"Ankara would not hesitate to intervene if the Syrian government offensive becomes a catastrophe," said Conkar.

"We need to protect our border against any kind of threat, particularly terrorism, and control it in case of a refugee flow in the context of the attacks that occur in Idlib."

The UN said Wednesday that almost 390,000 people, the vast majority of them women and children, had fled their homes in northwestern Syria since December 1.

Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and distrusts a new influx.

& # 39; Civilians must be protected & # 39;

Idlib is home to approximately three million people, half of whom were massively transferred there from other parts of Syria that were taken by government forces.

Damascus and Moscow maintain that the military operation in Idlib aims to expel the "terrorists,quot; from the region, according to a 2018 de-escalation agreement reached between Russia, Iran and Turkey.

The armed group Hay & # 39; et Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaeda affiliate that Russia and Turkey consider a "terrorist,quot; organization, controls a large part of Idlib.

Conkar, who is also a senior legislator in the ruling AK party, said Ankara was not opposed to operations against "terrorists," but stressed that civilians should not be harmed.

"Turkey's understanding of fighting terrorism requires protecting civilians. However, this is not what is happening in the offensive of the Russian-backed Syrian regime in Idlib. This is the main point of conflict," he said.

"I think that Turkey and Russia should act collaboratively against terrorist elements in Idlib and work closer to distinguish civilians from terrorists in the region," Conkar added.

"The cooperation and trust between the two countries still do not seem to be at that level, but we hope it will be in the future."

6,500 children fleeing daily

Meanwhile, UNICEF, the UN children's agency, said Saturday that violence during the past week forced 6,500 children to flee daily, bringing the total number of displaced children in the area to more than 300,000 since the beginning of December.

The agency said that approximately 1.2 million children "have a desperate need,quot; amid the shortage of food, water and medicines.

"Children and families are taking refuge in public facilities, schools, mosques, unfinished buildings and shops. Many simply live outdoors, even in parks, amid heavy rains and in the freezing cold. Access to services more Basics such as health, water or sanitation are very limited or non-existent, "UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

"In Idlib, where more than three-fourths of the population in need are women and children, many families have suffered multiple displacements and are increasingly desperate, with no way to safely escape violence."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently warned that Ankara can launch a cross-border military operation in Idlib unless the fight there stopped quickly.

Ankara has 12 military observation posts around Idlib, established in line with the 2018 agreement for the de-escalation zones in the region, but several of them have been surrounded or attacked by the advance of Syrian government forces.

Moscow and Ankara too cooperated At the end of last year by establishing the borders of a so-called safe zone in a separate region in northeastern Syria after an operation against Kurdish fighters that Turkey called "terrorists."