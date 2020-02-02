Home Sports Trapped sleep fan taking a very expensive nap in Super Bowl 54

Trapped sleep fan taking a very expensive nap in Super Bowl 54

The Super Bowl is the most exciting annual sporting event in the United States, but for a fan, the excitement seemed to be a bit overwhelming.

During the first quarter of the 49ers game against the Chiefs, the video of a fan taking a nap in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium went viral on social media.

MORE: How much did Super Bowl tickets cost in 2020?

That is a pretty expensive nap. Earlier this week, the average ticket price for the Super Bowl at StubHub was $ 6,414, while the cheapest ticket sold for $ 4,975.

Twitter had a lot to say about the enthusiastic NFL fan, including his resemblance to Andrew Bernard of the NBC television series "The Office," played by Ed Helms.

