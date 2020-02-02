Toya Wright announces its first double Dutch competition: here are all the ladies who jumped to the "Weight No More,quot; event

Toya Wright made her Weight No More fans really excited some time ago when she announced an important event included in this movement. WNM is making efforts to raise awareness about overweight and obesity.

‘I am very excited to organize my first Dutch double competition! This is a FREE youth event! All you have to do is register to attend. Hurry up, seats are limited! Go to Eventbrite and sign up now! #prettygirlsjump #wnmjumpoff LABEL A JUMPER⬇️ @weightnomoreinfo Sponsored by @mielleorganics ", Toya captioned one of the publications.

Someone seemed really excited and said: Esto This is really dumb! Good job!! They don't even go out and play more🤦🏽‍♀️💪🏽 @toyajohnson. "

A follower wrote: "Yes, bring the Dutch double that I need to move to Atlanta," and another commentator wrote: "@toyajohnson I hope you live that day." I would love to see this, so why can't I get there. "I can not wait,quot;.

Another follower wrote: "Toya also shared the participants in the event, just in case you missed them."

Toya had another message: ‘In case you missed all the lovely ladies who jumped into the double Dutch WNM competition! Its on! 🔥🔥 #cantwait #prettygirlsjump #wnmjumpoff ’

Someone said: we will definitely attend! Love the formation of women. "

Toya fans know that he loves to exercise, and has been posting a lot of clips in the gym just to show people how he is doing. She managed to become an inspiration to her fans and followers due to her dedication.

He also created the Weight No More movement together with Robert Rushing, and this initiative is trying to combat obesity and overweight.

Not long ago, Toya made fans happy when he shared a video of the gym and got his training partner: Reign Rushing.



