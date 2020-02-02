Tottenham 2-0 City of Man

%MINIFYHTML4422da0d4bc1eccdb2a1ec8a810c84fa11% %MINIFYHTML4422da0d4bc1eccdb2a1ec8a810c84fa12%









FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League

Steven Bergwijn's impressive volley in his debut helped Tottenham win 2-0 over Manchester City of 10 men, who missed a penalty in the first half.

The city was reduced to 10 men after Oleksandr Zinchenko picked up two unnecessary yellows (60), before debutante Bergwijn's excellent chest went down and the instinctive volley from inside the area gave the Spurs the advantage with his first shot at arch (63).

The Spurs got their second place when the low effort of Heung-Min Son from the edge deviated from Fernandinho's foot and flew over Ederson (71), all after a first half in which City dominated before more VAR drama.

Sergio Agüero had hit the post from the beginning, but VAR stole the headlines in the first half when Serge Aurier issued a penalty through a VAR decision delayed by a foul on the Argentine. Ilkay Gundogan's free-kick was saved by Hugo Lloris (40), before VAR verified whether Lloris had knocked down Raheem Sterling in the resulting rebound, but VAR confirmed that he did not and kept Mike Dean's call not to penalize .

The result means that the Spurs close the gap in the fourth place of Chelsea to four points, while Liverpool now leads Manchester City by 22 points with only 39 to play for this season.

Tottenham: Lloris (8), Aurier (6), Alderweireld (7), Sanchez (7), Tanganga (6), Lo Celso (7), Winks (7), Bergwijn (8), Alli (6), Son (7) , Moura (8) Subs: Ndombele (7), Lamela (6), Dier (NA) City Man: Ederson (5), Walker (5), Otamendi (5), Fernandinho (6), Zinchenko (4), Rodri (6), Gundogan (5), De Bruyne (6), Mahrez (7), Agüero (5) , Sterling (6). Subs: Cancelo (5), Jesus (5), Bernardo Silva (NA) Party man: Steven Bergwijn

How the Spurs capitalized to send the city packing

José Mourinho said before the game that he wanted his team to be offensive, despite the lack of a natural striker, but the Spurs spent most of the first period trapped in their half.

There was an early controversy when VAR verified a Sterling stud tack challenge over Dele Alli, and although the decision remained nothing more than a yellow, Mourinho described it as a clear red card after the game.

Agüero moved closer to a dominant city, hitting the foot of the pole through the foot of Lloris after Riyad Mahrez capitalized on some clumsy Spurs who defended to cross it, before a period of VAR chaos occurred.

Aurier placed Agüero in the box, and despite rejecting the appeal at first, Mike Dean stopped playing a minute later to kick through VAR Kevin Friend.

The fury of the Spurs quickly became jubilant when Lloris saved his left from Gundogan, his first penalty for City, but when Lloris sought to gather the rebound ahead of Sterling, he initially sought to catch England's international for another point.

Hugo Lloris reacts when Raheem Sterling falls in the penalty area

VAR examined him, but Dean's call not to penalize was confirmed. Both groups of players were involved in a fight, while Mourinho furiously waved his arms at the fourth official Graham Scott after the chaos.

That lifted the local crowd, but City kept coming, Agüero cut a great distance from a close angle at an angle just before the break, and Gundogan went on the stretch with only Toby Alderweireld on the line from the center of Sterling and Lloris stranded.

Steven Bergwijn had a headline debut when Erik Lamela fell to the bank. There were two other Spurs changes since their 2-1 victory over Norwich, as Japhet Tanganga returned to the left back instead of Ryan Sessegnon, and Davinson Sánchez replaced Jan Vertonghen. Sergio Agüero returned to the initial lineup after leaving the bench against Sheffield United in his last Premier League game to score the winner, which means that Gabriel Jesus had to settle for a place among the substitutes. The other change of that game saw Aymeric Laporte remain absent from the team, with Ilkay Gundogan entering the center of the field.

Zinchenko, who had been booked in the first half for his part in the fight after the penalty, was fired by a cynical push on Harry Winks about halfway through, and City then fell apart.

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City reacts after being sent by Mike Dean

Bergwijn, the signing of 27 million pounds of the PSV, returned part of that rate immediately by breaking the deadlock, breaking through just inside the box before jumping into the crowd and moving on to Ederson.

The Spurs got their second place when Son broke free just outside the box, seeing his fierce effort get away from Fernandinho's boot and enter the lower left corner.

Heung-Min Son celebrates with his teammates and head coach Tottenham Jose Mourinho

City snorted and blew to cut the deficit in half, but its numerical deficit made it an uphill task, which means that the City of Pep Guardiola went to consecutive games without scoring for the first time. For Mourinho, a first victory over a team of the first six in nine attempts was very necessary, as it seeks to show that it has made a real difference in these parts.

VAR chaos: What happened?

In the 38th minute, Aurier challenged Agüero in the area: Dean's decision in the field was not criminal and because the ball remained in play, the game continued while the VAR verified a possible penalty.

Then, the VAR determined that Aurier had stumbled upon Agüero and when the ball was in a neutral area, VAR Kevin Friend recommended that the referee stop the game and grant the penalty, taken two minutes after the incident.

From the failed penalty resulting from Gundogan, Dean determined that a foul had not occurred when Lloris and Sterling challenged the ball. The VAR verified this incident and notified that the decision on the ground was correct.

Mike Dean talks to Riyad Mahrez during VAR chaos in the first half of Super Sunday

Sterling: red or not red

Tottenham Manager Jose Mourinho He was furious because Sterling had not been kicked out for his 12-minute challenge at Alli, and he was enraged at Sky Sports after the game because he felt he lacked consistency in the top class.

He said: "We can see the prospect of being a bit lucky with a couple of situations in which they hit the post or missed a good opportunity, but we can also see that we had bad luck that the VAR did not decide that Sterling should have had a red card, which is clear I see other situations in which the decision like Sterling's is a red card The son is against Chelsea, and for me, it is a direct red.

5:46 Jose Mourinho praises his players, but points to the officials, after the Spurs victory over Man City Jose Mourinho praises his players, but points to the officials, after the Spurs victory over Man City

"From that moment it is a different game to play 75 minutes or something against 10 men. 11 against 11 is really difficult and difficult, but my boys were very well organized, with great discipline, we know how we can score goals, how can not score goals , and we were waiting or our chances. "

Former Spurs defender and Sky Sports expert Chris Hughton He sympathized with Mourinho's point of view, saying that the decision seemed doubtful, but he supported the initial call from referee Dean to cast Sterling a yellow color.

He said: "I think it wasn't a red card in Sterling, and I know what it looks like when the situation slows down."

"But I accept that if I am sitting where José Mourinho is now, I am probably thinking that it is a red card. It is close and debatable, but because it is quite erect, it is worse when it slows down."

"It was the ideal opportunity for Mike Dean to look at the monitor. We keep talking about how many times they have used it, and they used it at Crystal Palace a few weeks ago. It would have been a good time to do that. Would you have seen it differently? I do not know ".

Is it Guardiola's biggest challenge?

Pep Guardiola granted the title to Liverpool when Manchester City suffered a sixth defeat of the Premier League season at Tottenham, but remains optimistic for the future.

4:22 What did Pep Guardiola do with the performance of Manchester City in his sixth league loss of the season? What did Pep Guardiola do with the performance of Manchester City in his sixth league loss of the season?

Guardiola has never lost so many league games in a single season during his administrative career, and his last setback leaves 22 points behind the Premier League leader, fugitive Liverpool.

Read more about our assessment of the challenge you face and hear from the man himself here.

Bergwijn's instant impact increases Mourinho

Nick Wright analysis of Sky Sports …

"José Mourinho promised Tottenham fans that they would,quot; love "Steven Bergwijn,quot; sooner or later "after his arrival from PSV Eindhoven this week. In the end, the £ 27 million Dutchman just needed an appearance to win a place in their hearts .

"Oleksandr Zinchenko's red card was the turning point in what will be remembered as the first great victory of the Mourinho era. But it was Bergwijn who made the crucial breakthrough, his opening goal came less than three minutes after the Manchester City would be reduced to 10 men. "

Read more about the delicious debut of the Dutchman here.

Opta statistics

Manchester City has now lost six games in the Premier League this season; his set more in a single campaign under the manager Pep Guardiola (six in 2016-17).

Steven Bergwijn's first game for the Spurs saw him become the 250th player to score in his Premier League debut, and the thirteenth Dutchman to do so.

Manchester City has failed to score four of the last six penalties they have received in all competitions, with three different players representing these failed shots (Gabriel Jesus x2, Sterling and Gundogan).

