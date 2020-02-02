Tony Finau finds positive aspects after the defeat of play-off at the Phoenix Open | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML172c603e38115b494a1438d75d9b3f7111% %MINIFYHTML172c603e38115b494a1438d75d9b3f7112%









%MINIFYHTML172c603e38115b494a1438d75d9b3f7113% %MINIFYHTML172c603e38115b494a1438d75d9b3f7114%







1:39



Tony Finau reacts to losing the victory by little and discusses how he plans to recover.

Tony Finau reacts to losing the victory by little and discusses how he plans to recover.

Tony Finau believes that the long-awaited second title of the PGA Tour is not far after losing the victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

%MINIFYHTML172c603e38115b494a1438d75d9b3f7115% %MINIFYHTML172c603e38115b494a1438d75d9b3f7116% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Finau took an advantage of a shot in the final round at TPC Scottsdale and had two clear strokes with two holes to play, only for Simpson to produce a birdie-birdie final to force a play-off.

Simpson then made a birdie on the first sudden death hole to claim a sixth victory at the PGA Tour, leaving Finau still looking for a first title since his great success at the Puerto Rico Open 2016.

Simpson and Finau finished the week tied at 17 under

"I definitely didn't give Simpson the tournament," Finau said. "If you're going to do birdie 18 a couple of times, you're probably going to win. This time he took the lead, but I love that guy and that's an incredible ending."

"I played very well. Upon reaching the end I had some looks to win the golf tournament and today they didn't work out for me. This is how the cookie crumbles and I will be back on the horse and ready to return in a couple weeks.

Finau mixed two birdies with a bogey during the final round.

"My game is in a great place at the beginning of the season. My game is better than ever. I have more confidence than I have. If you know anything about me, I will persevere in anything. I will hit him." (win No 2) soon and will be on the way. "

Simpson's victory is the fifth consecutive top 10 worldwide and raises it to number 7 in the world, its highest ranking since 2012, with 34 years pleased to return to the winners circle for the first time in 21 months.

0:40 Webb Simpson reflects on snatching a dramatic play-off victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Webb Simpson reflects on snatching a dramatic play-off victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

"This golf course became even firmer than I had planned, so it was a difficult day," Finau said. "I didn't have my best things, but I hung up to birdie in the last two holes and give me a chance."

"Tony (Finau) hit a big putt in the regulation and took off his hat before him, played very well. He is a great friend, our wives are friends and he is one of the best on the Tour, so it is a bit difficult ".

PGA Tour Golf Live

"You never want to see a player play badly. You expect both to play well and win for one, it is what we all feel. But he will win many golf tournaments and, at the same time, it is fun to go face to face with a good friend ".