Tom Brady completely controls the Internet with the Hulu commercial during Super Bowl 54: "I'm not going anywhere,quot;

Tom Brady may have performed one of the most viral jokes of all time. Of course, it was all part of a Super Bowl advertising campaign.

The veteran Patriots quarterback, whose 2019 season ended in the AFC divisional round (and whose future career with the Patriots has been subject to intense scrutiny), tweeted a photo on Thursday that suggested he had potentially made a decision massive regarding its future.

That, of course, led people to wonder what exactly Brady had decided. Well, we found out on Sunday and … well, check it out for yourself:

Yes, an ad from Hulu. Wow. And his delivery makes it even more credible, considering how well he sells it in the first half.

The kicker? The commercial ends with this microphone drop: "Me? I'm not going anywhere."

The last drop of salt in the massive wound that Brady has just dealt with the United States, and masterfully as well. The commercial quickly began to be a trend on Twitter, so, mission accomplished, Hulu.