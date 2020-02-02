Thriller Mary Higgins Clark died at 92

%MINIFYHTMLbd3c0127d6dba6f06e07f574135d8e9911% %MINIFYHTMLbd3c0127d6dba6f06e07f574135d8e9912%

The popular mysterious author who became the highest paid author in the world when she signed a $ 64 million contract in 2000 passed away at the age of 92.

Mary Higgins Clark He has died at the age of 92.

The author died on Friday, January 31, 2020 at night "surrounded by family and friends," confirmed editor Simon & Schuster in a Twitter statement.

"It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to the & # 39; Queen of Thriller & # 39; Mary Higgins Clark, author of more than 40 best-selling suspense titles," they said.

Clark, whose $ 64 million contract in 2000 made her, at that time, the highest paid author in the world, published novels that included popular releases "On the Street Where You Live" and "Where Are the Children?" His most recent release was "Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry" of 2019. His books have been translated into 35 languages.

Clark married three times and had five children. His daughter, Carol Higgins Clark, is an author of popular mystery.