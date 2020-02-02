The voice of & # 39; frog & # 39; Patrick Mahomes only makes it more endearing to the comrades of the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes exploded on the NFL scene in 2018, pitching for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. He led the Chiefs to the 2019 AFC championship game and was crowned MVP of the league, dazzling fans with a cannon arm and an unmatched improvisation skill.

And yet, in the middle of Mahomes' incredible career as a 23-year-old, a strange story about him persisted. The guy has a funny voice.

There have been many comparisons with Kermit the Frog, but Mahomes doesn't sound exactly like the diffuse amphibian. It's a mix of Kermit, Bert from "Sesame Street,quot; and LSU coach Ed Orgeron with a laugh from Seth Rogen and a subtle touch of Texas.

Mahomes' vocal quality makes it an easy target, and it is apparently a good way to humiliate Pro Bowler twice. In a 2018 interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, Mahomes said that if his head is getting too big, his teammates get his voice out, and also Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

"Coach Reid (imitates me better), but I would never do it in front of everyone," Mahomes said. "But it has the perfect imitation of the voice."

When asked last season to interpret his impression of Mahomes, Reid refused, of course, but described the voice as "unique,quot; and "frog."

Small strokes are nothing new to Mahomes. He once told reporters that he has been listening to his own voice from others since seventh grade.

"It's something I've accepted," said Mahomes. "The boys, (Travis) Kelce, Tyreek (Hill) and those boys throw me some shots, but don't worry. I throw the shots."

And that is the important part. Despite his meteoric rise, Mahomes maintains a certain level of normality within the dressing room by being one of the boys. It is not above the ridiculous, unlike some sports stars that force those around them to walk on eggshells.

"It hasn't changed at all," Chiefs Dustin Colquitt told Nate Davis of USA Today. "The wild thing is that he is still the same boy trying to enter the field, trying to impress coach Andy Reid. He keeps that head level. Still accessible, he still gives everyone the time of day, he still answers all the questions."

"Don't get frustrated, just enjoy your opportunities in the spotlight and respect everyone you come in contact with."

It is a good attitude for Mahomes because imitations are not going to stop. Prior to the Chiefs' Super Bowl 54 battle with the 49ers, Hill said his favorite Mahomes moments are "when he enters the group and sounds like a frog,quot; before downloading his own performance.

Regardless of what Mahomes says next, you can be sure that your teammates will be ready to jump, even if that means making fun of a Super Bowl winning quarterback.