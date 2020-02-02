The US Secretary of Defense UU. Approves the request for housing assistance for people who need to be quarantined – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He reported that on February 1, the Secretary of Defense, Dr. Mark T. Esper, approved a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services for housing support for some 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined arrival. of trips abroad due to the new coronavirus.

HHS officials requested the Department of Defense to provide several facilities capable of accommodating at least 250 people in individual rooms until February 29, 2020.

According to the request, the Department of Defense will only provide support for housing, while HHS will be responsible for all care, transportation and safety of evacuees. DOD staff will not be directly in contact with evacuees and evacuees will not have access to any base location other than their assigned home. According to the CDC guidelines, all evacuees will be monitored for a period of 14 days. If routine monitoring of evacuees identifies sick people, HHS has established procedures to transport them to a local civil hospital.

The DOD selected the following facilities to assist HHS evacuation operations, if necessary: ​​the 168th Regiment, the Regional Training Institute, Fort Carson, the Colorado Travis Air Force Base, the Lackland Air Force Base of California, Marine Corps Air Station of Texas, Miramar, California

The department continues to work closely with its inter-institutional partners, while monitoring the situation. The Department of Defense has assessed that this support will not adversely affect preparation or critical operations. The main responsibility of the department is the safety of our strength, our families and our grassroots communities. Defense Department personnel will follow the guidance in the memorandum, "Guiding the protection of the health of force for the new outbreak of coronavirus,quot;, to reduce the risk.

Chinese officials reported on Sunday that the death toll in China increased to at least 304.

He also added that more than 2,000 new cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the world total to almost 14,380, according to data from China and the World Health Organization. The vast majority of cases are within China; Some 100 cases have been confirmed in at least 23 other countries.