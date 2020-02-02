The US occupation of Iraq as a black thriller | Iraq

Seventeen years after the US invasion of Iraq, Baghdad continues in the headlines. Last month, mass popular protests against a corrupt regime and ongoing Iranian intervention were undermined by the extrajudicial killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Ironically, the ruthless leader of the infamous Force Quds had collaborated, at least until recently, with the United States in its fight against ISIL, and therefore did not see the drone attack coming.

As reports of the murder proliferated, images of the ruined city appeared where it took place on screens across the west, revealing that Baghdad has not yet recovered from the 2003 war and the prolonged occupation that followed. But now, for what is likely to be the first time, the Western public can also have an idea of ​​what it meant, from an Iraqi perspective, to live in Baghdad under the American occupation and, in this way, get an idea of What after so many years. The country is still in ruins.

On February 3, Channel 4 of the United Kingdom will broadcast a series of six-part detectives called Central Baghdad. After Inspector Muhsin Khadr al-Khafaji (played majestically by Waleed Zuaiter), an exbaazista Police officer With a dubious background and a love for poetry, the series dramatizes what it has meant to live under a foreign military power that had promised the inhabitants democracy and freedom, but failed to fulfill.

Baghdad like noir

Typical of many black thrillers, the Central Baghdad plot is messy and the protagonists are varied. There is a talkative taxi driver, named Karl, an arrogant American military captain and a former United Kingdom police officer.

There is Zubeida Rashid (Clara Khoury), an enigmatic university professor who may be recruiting Iraqi women as translators for the Coalition Provisional Authority, or providing prostitutes to American mercenaries, or, alternatively, may be a newly established Iraqi resistance leader. There is also a mukhabarat thug, a bodyguard, a handful of opposition fighters and the two daughters of al-Khafaji, Mrouj bedridden (July Namir) and the allusive Sawsan (Leem Lubany)

Following the occupation of his country, former al-Khafaji police officer, like many of those who had been employed by the Baathist regime, struggles to keep him and his sick daughter, Mrouj, safe. When he learns that his eldest daughter, Sawsan, is missing, he embarks on a desperate search to find her, only to discover that she has been leading a double life.

Al-Khafaji is mistakenly arrested by the Americans, interrogated and tortured in the style of Abu Ghraib, and then recruited by Frank Temple (Bertie Carvel), who arrived from the United Kingdom on a mission to rebuild the Iraqi police force from scratch. "We need experienced local police like you," Temple tells al-Khafaji, offering dollars and medical treatment for his sick daughter. With few options, al-Khafaji, whose wife had died of cancer due to the collapse of the Iraqi health system after years of US sanctions, decides to become a collaborator.

Collaboration

By observing the twisted and twisted trace of money, sex and violence, one begins to understand that neither the collaborator nor the culture of collaboration is something that can be easily controlled. While each occupant needs individual collaborators to govern the population, the collaboration gains its own life.

Cheating necessarily infects everyone. Some use it for good, others for evil, but duplicity, corruption and deception, as the series suggests, are the foundations on which the new Iraq was built.

The more Khafaji works for the occupants, the more he understands that he can advance on his own ends. In fact, his story is that of an individual struggling to protect his family and loved ones as his reality and the country around him collapse.

Some of the scenes are as funny as tragic. For example, upon returning to his apartment after being tortured, al-Khafaji is asked about his mustache (which was brutally interrogated by his interrogators after he was approached in the water). "It was," he replies, "confiscated. It will be sent to Washington as an example of Iraqi culture."

Cherchez la femme, Baghdad style

Much of the plot is taken directly from the novel. Central Baghdad, written by the American scholar Elliott Colla. But screenwriter Stephen Butchard has also introduced several significant changes by adapting the book to the screen. He introduced Frank Temple, the British controller, who may have been partially to serve the British public, but ends up underlining by force the unending complicity of the United Kingdom with American imperial adventurerism.

Perhaps most notable, however, is the pronounced role of the characters of Iraqi women in the script. Challenging the media representation of Middle Eastern women as oppressed victims of barbarian patriarchy and religious fundamentalism, the series features three powerful protagonists (the two sisters and Professor Rashid) who grew up during Saddam Hussein's reign and whose lives have been become much more precarious due to the increase in violence, political instability, lack of security and religious resurgence after the military occupation.

There is nothing radically or radically new in this. Feminists and postcolonials critics For years they have shown that women tend to suffer more during war. Although the United States could present itself as a struggle for women's rights, it often ends up endangering and further undermining the same women who set out to "save."

However, Butchard provides a vital corrective for popular representations of Middle Eastern women, who are often informed by stereotypes and little veiled racism. Unfortunately, however, it may have taken this step too far, since by portraying only powerful Iraqi women, we are offered a somewhat skewed image of gender dynamics in the country. On the contrary, the men represented are more diverse and multifaceted.

Ultimately, Central Baghdad offers an intimate look at the inner workings of the military occupation and the harmful effects that all these occupations inevitably produce. The series highlights in an important way that when corruption and violence abound, there is no firewall to prevent them from spreading. As a contagious virus, corruption and violence end up seeping deeply into the political body. However, unlike other types of exposures of these dynamics, Central Baghdad does so in an extremely captivating way, and it could even be said, entertaining.

