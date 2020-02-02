The Stormi World 2.0 video is here: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrate Stormi Webster's birthday with trolls and their own theme park

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott organized an epic birthday party for their two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who surprised fans, Alexis Stone reported. Now, more photos and videos of the event are coming to social media platforms, including a video of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spending one at a time with their little one on their special day. It had been reported that Travis was planning something that would rival the Stormi World birthday party last year (which was designed after his Astro World) and did not disappoint. As Kylie fans know, Stormi is a big fan of the Trolls, specifically Poppy and, of course, Poppy and other trolls made their appearance at Stormi's party.

Fans were really impressed by the length of time Kylie and Travis went through the party. Kylie shared videos of an "S,quot; shaped birthday cake, covered in Crumbles trolls on her Instagram account on Friday, but that cake was in addition to the huge birthday cake presented at Stormi World that was topped with a recreation of Stormi's head!

%MINIFYHTMLc814af2f51ae3da78f097cb242869a0011% %MINIFYHTMLc814af2f51ae3da78f097cb242869a0012%

Like last year's party, attendees were greeted at the entrance to Stormi World by professional greetings with balloons and aprons that said "Stormi World 2.0 is better than 1." Stormi grabbed his balloon tightly while Kylie carried her through the entrance (that was in the shape of the mouth of the Stormi balloon head) where the fun took place.

Videos of Stormi's cousins ​​enjoying their time in Stormi World 2.0 are also becoming viral, including images of Chicago, Saint, North, Dream Kardashian and True Kardashian. Without a doubt, more videos and photos of the event will appear throughout the day and even next week.

You can watch a video with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster and the rest of the Kardashian clan, Jenner while celebrating Stormi's second birthday at Stormi World in the next video player.

You can watch a second video with more images of Stormi World in the following video player.

What do you think about Stormi World and the incredible moments when Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner arrive when they celebrate their little daughter?

Ad

Do you think having multiple parties, multiple cakes, trips to Disney World and your own private theme park is too much for a two year old?



Post views:

0 0