The stampede of the religious service kills at least 20 in Moshi, Tanzania | News

At least 20 people have died in a stampede during a religious service in the city of Moshi, in northern Tanzania, according to officials.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday while hundreds of faithful attended a prayer ceremony conducted by Bonifacio Mwamposa, a popular preacher who heads the Ministry of Uprising and Shine in Tanzania.

The stampede occurred when Mwamposa, who calls himself the "Apostle," poured what he said was sacred oil on the ground and the crowd came forward to touch, hoping to heal the disease, according to witnesses and officials.

"Twenty people died and another 16 were injured in the incident," Kippi Warioba, Moshi District Commissioner, He told Reuters news agency by phone. Five of those killed were children, he said.

"The stampede occurred when the faithful rushed to be anointed with blessed oil," Warioba added.

Authorities said they were still assessing the situation amid fears that the death toll could increase.

"The incident took place at night and there were many people, so there is a chance that more victims will arise," Warioba said.

Peter Kilewo, a witness, described the scene as "horrible."

"People trampled mercilessly, pushing each other with their elbows," he told the AFP news agency. "It was as if the preacher had thrown wads of dollars … and there were all these deaths!"

Tanzania has seen an increase in the number of pastors of the "prosperity gospel,quot; in recent years, which promise to take people out of poverty and perform what they call miracle cures.

Thousands of people in the nation of 55 million go to Pentecostal churches, whose main source of income is "tithing," 10 percent of their income that the faithful are asked to contribute.