The return of Demi Lovato continues with the performance of the Super Bowl

Demi lovatoThe triumph continues.
The 27-year-old pop star crushed his performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; in the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday, continuing with his return from great music after taking a break a year and a half after a drug overdose.
Many praised Lovato's interpretation of the US National Anthem. UU., Who got a massive applause at Hard Rock Stadium.
"Demi Lovato has just killed the national anthem," tweeted the user @lauratereshko.
"This is the best version of the national anthem I heard in the Super Bowl since Whitney Houston, "tweeted user @Michael44004861.
"ACED that. Best National Anthem performance since Whitney,quot;, user @ethanxmarvel agreed. "I had chills."
Of course … those who hate will also hate.
"Demi Lovato was terrible," tweeted the user @bigJimF.
With his performance of the National Anthem in the Super Bowl, Lovato follows in the footsteps of people likeLady Gaga, Pink Y Cristina Aguilera. Lovato had predicted 10 years ago that he would perform the song in the annual NFL championship game. In 2020, he tweeted: "One day, I'm going to sing the national anthem in a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy …"
Check out Lovato's performance below:
In the meantime, Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira They are scheduled to head the Super Bowl LIV halftime show for the first time.
Lovato performed for the last time on stage at the 2020 Grammys last weekend, first marking his public performance since he suffered a drug overdose in July 2018 at his home in Hollywood Hills. The singer, who had fought substance abuse for years and had previously celebrated six years of sobriety, then spent three months in rehabilitation.
The Super Bowl LIV, which sees the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, is broadcast live on FOX.
