The return of Demi Lovato continues with the performance of the Super Bowl

Demi lovatoThe triumph continues.

The 27-year-old pop star crushed his performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; in the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday, continuing with his return from great music after taking a break a year and a half after a drug overdose.

Many praised Lovato's interpretation of the US National Anthem. UU., Who got a massive applause at Hard Rock Stadium.

"Demi Lovato has just killed the national anthem," tweeted the user @lauratereshko.

"This is the best version of the national anthem I heard in the Super Bowl since Whitney Houston, "tweeted user @Michael44004861.

"ACED that. Best National Anthem performance since Whitney,quot;, user @ethanxmarvel agreed. "I had chills."

Of course … those who hate will also hate.

"Demi Lovato was terrible," tweeted the user @bigJimF.

With his performance of the National Anthem in the Super Bowl, Lovato follows in the footsteps of people likeLady Gaga, Pink Y Cristina Aguilera. Lovato had predicted 10 years ago that he would perform the song in the annual NFL championship game. In 2020, he tweeted: "One day, I'm going to sing the national anthem in a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy …"