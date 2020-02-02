The really short marriage of Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters: Here's why they separated after 12 days and what their children think about it!

As fans know, just 12 days after announcing that he had married Jon Peters in a small and intimate ceremony, Pamela Anderson returned with much less happy news: they were separating! As a result, the two decided that it would be better if they did not present a legal marriage certificate and, instead, a break in their relationship and reassessed things!

Now, a source explained through HollywoodLife that: ‘Pamela realized that she hastened to do things with Jon and began the separation. He needed some time to think about everything, since he realized that he should have slowed down the first time he immersed himself in things. The door is not closed forever, but it needs time to process what is best for her and her life. "

It was surprising information that Pamela had married her longtime friend and former friend, Jon Peters, but what really surprised fans came even more than 12 days later, when she revealed that they would not comply with the legalization of their marriage .

The two have a long history that goes back more than three decades!

They left a little in the 80s and after separating, they remained good friends and even lived close to each other in Malibu.

Then, when they decided to get married, they got the full support of their families, including that of Pamela's children, Brandon and Dylan Lee.

The same can be said of Jon's daughters and ex-wife, who also attended the ceremony.

But on February 1, in a statement for THR, Pamela said: ‘I have been moved by the warm welcome of Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support, as we take some time to reevaluate what we want from life and from others. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy. "



