The racist angle behind the coronavirus epidemic in China | Coronavirus outbreak news

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it does not recommend trade and travel restrictions following the new outbreak of coronavirus.

But that has not prevented at least 22 countries from imposing some type of travel restrictions on people coming from China.

That includes the United States, Israel, the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, New Zealand and North Korea; Indonesia and Iraq have issued temporary travel bans to people who travel or transit from the mainland.

China's neighbors like Russia, Mongolia and Nepal are closing their borders and checkpoints, while others are introducing stricter controls.

Singapore, Vietnam, Russia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and Mozambique have temporarily stopped issuing visas to Chinese citizens.

And almost 40 airlines around the world have partially halted or suspended operations to and from China.

Something else seems to be spreading rapidly to large and small communities, due to ignorance and misinformation.

