The porn star Jesse Jane arrested in Oklahoma for domestic violence

While the adult actress argues that she was the victim of the altercation at home, her boyfriend is the one who suffers a bloody and swollen left eye and sports a bite mark on her hand.

Pornstar Jesse Jane He has been arrested on charges of domestic violence.

The adult actress, whose real name is Cindy Taylor, was arrested by police in Moore, Oklahoma, on January 29 after a raid with her boyfriend, who allegedly received a punch in the face, leaving him with a bloody and swollen left eye. . He also had a bite mark on his hand, according to TMZ.

The boyfriend claimed that the couple had been drinking the night before, and when he woke up, he found Jane throwing away his medication.

When the 39-year-old woman faced her actions, she was reportedly enraged, accused her man of using steroids and physically attacked him.

Meanwhile, Jane argues that she was the victim and tells the officers that her partner threw her against the wall, although she showed no visible signs of injury.

Jane was admitted to the Cleveland County Jail and subsequently released.

She has yet to comment on the incident.