The new US travel ban UU. Close the door to the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria

Hadiza Aliyu lives in Borno, the Nigerian state at the epicenter of the The Boko Haram crisis that has left tens of thousands dead. But she thought she had found a way out.

Ms. Aliyu was preparing to run to move to the United States, where she once studied and where her two brothers live.

She was furious when she learned of the extended ban.

"Trump has been looking for a way to reach us Africans for a long time, and he finally got us," Aliyu said. "To hell with the Republicans and their supremacist ideas."

Mika Moses moved to Minnesota from Nigeria nine years ago to meet with her mother and siblings, who were allowed to enter after the family was attacked in religious disturbances in their northern city of Kaduna in 1991. His wife, Juliet, and his daughter were planning to join. him, but they are stuck in Kaduna, where Mrs. Moses sells soft drinks in a small shop.

She said they were disconsolate by the news that the movement would now be impossible.

"I've been fighting to raise our daughter alone," he said. "Why would Trump do this to us, after waiting for nine years?"

Nigerians already living in the United States have been calling lawyers to try to determine if they will have to leave. Marilyn Eshikena, a biomedical research ethic, has lived in the United States for the past seven years, but her visa expires this year. Your employer sponsored your request for a green card.

"If it turns out that everything has to stop, they will feel cheated, because they spent a lot of money on this process," Eshikena said. “I will also feel cheated, because all the time I spent working here will finally be in vain. I can't even imagine what it will mean for me to pack and leave. "