The new US travel ban UU. Close the door to the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria

The newlyweds had already been separated during half of their one-year marriage. Miriam Nwegbe was in Nigeria. Her husband was in Baltimore, and until she could join him, everything was waiting: find a home together, try to have her first baby, become an American family.
Then, on Friday, their lives were messed up by the expansion of President Trump's immigration ban to include six new countries, including four in Africa. Nigeria, the most populous nation on the continent, was one of them.
"The United States has killed me," Mrs. Nwegbe's husband, Ikenna, an optometrist, sent a text message when she heard it. "Finished."
A year after the Trump administration announced that an important pillar of its new strategy for Africa was to counteract the growing influence of China and Russia by expanding economic ties with the continent, it closed the door to Nigeria, the largest economy on the continent. .
Travel restrictions also apply to three other African countries: Sudan, Tanzania and Eritrea, as well as Myanmar, accused of genocide against its Muslim population, and Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet state.
The ban will prevent thousands of people from moving to the United States.
The initial ban, which came into effect in 2017, restricted travel from some Muslim-majority countries as part of Trump's plan to keep "radical Islamic terrorists,quot; away. It has already affected more than 135 million people, many of them Christians – from seven countries.
With the new expansion, the ban will affect almost a quarter of the 1.2 billion people on the African continent, according to W. Gyude Moore, a visiting member of the Center for Global Development, a research group, which may have a high cost in Africa economies, and about the image of the United States in the region.
"Chinese, Turkish, Russian and British companies, backed by their governments, are taking positions on a continent that will define the future of the global economy," he said, adding: "You expect the United States to do the same and fully commit with the continent, but that hope vanishes. "
And Nigeria, he said, represented a risk of harboring terrorists who could try to enter the United States. The country has been brutally beaten by the Islamist group Boko Haram, although extremists have shown little sign that they have the ability to export their struggle abroad.
Critics, many of whom also denounced the initial ban, saw something much more venal at stake.
"Trump's travel bans have never taken root in national security; it's about discriminating against people of color," Kamala Harris, the former Democratic presidential candidate, declared on sunday. "Without a doubt, they are rooted in anti-immigrant and white supremacist ideologies."
Two Democrats also participated in the race. Elizabeth Warren described the measure as a "racist and xenophobic Muslim ban." Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. called it "a disgrace."
And Nancy Pelosi, the president of the House of Representatives, said Democratic lawmakers would push for a measure to ban religious discrimination in immigration policy.
Beyond those people who can now never cross the borders of the United States, the new ban could also affect millions of people who have no plans to travel to the United States, but who may have benefited from the billions of dollars in Remittances that visa holders send home each year.
The United States may also emerge as losers, studies suggest. Nigerians are among the most successful and highly educated immigrants in America. (Mr. Trump, demanding to know why immigration policies did not favor people from countries like Norway, once belittled those in Africa and Haiti, and said that Nigerians would never return to their "huts,quot; if they were allowed get in).
Hadiza Aliyu lives in Borno, the Nigerian state at the epicenter of the The Boko Haram crisis that has left tens of thousands dead. But she thought she had found a way out.
Ms. Aliyu was preparing to run to move to the United States, where she once studied and where her two brothers live.
She was furious when she learned of the extended ban.
"Trump has been looking for a way to reach us Africans for a long time, and he finally got us," Aliyu said. "To hell with the Republicans and their supremacist ideas."
Mika Moses moved to Minnesota from Nigeria nine years ago to meet with her mother and siblings, who were allowed to enter after the family was attacked in religious disturbances in their northern city of Kaduna in 1991. His wife, Juliet, and his daughter were planning to join. him, but they are stuck in Kaduna, where Mrs. Moses sells soft drinks in a small shop.
She said they were disconsolate by the news that the movement would now be impossible.
"I've been fighting to raise our daughter alone," he said. "Why would Trump do this to us, after waiting for nine years?"
Nigerians already living in the United States have been calling lawyers to try to determine if they will have to leave. Marilyn Eshikena, a biomedical research ethic, has lived in the United States for the past seven years, but her visa expires this year. Your employer sponsored your request for a green card.
"If it turns out that everything has to stop, they will feel cheated, because they spent a lot of money on this process," Eshikena said. “I will also feel cheated, because all the time I spent working here will finally be in vain. I can't even imagine what it will mean for me to pack and leave. "
His departure can also have serious consequences for his brother, who studies in Canada. Ms. Eshikena has been sending part of her earnings to help pay the rent.
Some Nigerians praised Trump for his decision, arguing that it could make it difficult for those responsible for government money theft in his country to find coverage in the United States, and force the country's leaders to be more honest and work harder to develop Nigeria.
In 2018, 7,922 immigrant visas They were issued to the Nigerians. Of these, 4,525 went to direct relatives of US citizens and another 2,820 to other relatives. An estimated 345,000 people born in Nigeria lived in the United States in 2017, according to the census office.
If visas are coveted in Nigeria, they are so appreciated in African countries like Eritrea, where government repression is rampant and those trying to leave face obstacles and dangers. With more than 500,000 refugees living outside the country, Eritrea was the ninth largest source of refugees in the world in 2018, according to the United Nations, but fewer than 900 Eritreans received immigrant visas to the United States that year.
Abraham Zere, a journalist who moved to the United States from Eritrea in 2012, had dreamed of living in the same country as his mother since leaving home. On Saturday, he said his plans to take her to the United States had been messy. His family has been in constant communication on the WhatsApp messaging platform trying to understand what the ban will mean to them.
"This decision complicates everything and creates fear," said Zere, 37, a PhD candidate at the University of Ohio College of Arts and Media Studies.
Mr. Zere and other Eritreans say they cannot return. They fear being punished for criticizing the government or leaving without approval.
"If I can't meet my mother," said Zere, "it overrides the whole notion of protection and punishes innocent citizens for reasons where they don't have the least participation."
With nine brothers spread across Europe, Africa and the United States, Zere said his family has never been taken a complete family portrait.
Experts said the economic consequences of the ban could be far-reaching.
"Being systematically isolated from the world's largest economy is problematic," said Nonso Obikili, a Nigerian economist.
The biggest impact, he said, could be on remittances.
Nigerians abroad send home billions of dollars every year, $ 24 billion in 2018 alone, according to accounting firm PwC. With Nigeria's economy highly dependent on oil and its 23 percent unemployment rate, this money provides a lifeline for millions of its citizens.
The new restrictions occur at a time when the United States says it wants to compete for power in Africa, particularly through its "Prosper Africa,quot; initiative announced last summer, which aims to double trade and investment in both senses.
"If, on the one hand, you are trying to enter Africa, and on the other hand you are preventing the largest African country by population from moving to your country, then it sends mixed signals," Obikili said. .
In January 2017, Trump's travel ban focused on several other African nations, including Chad, Libya and Somalia. Chad was subsequently removed from that list, but the executive order He stopped the plans of thousands of Somali refugees living in camps in Kenya who were about to travel to the United States and start a new life.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, almost 30,000 Nigerians stayed longer than their nonimmigrant visas in 2018. The number of Nigerians who visited the United States declined dramatically after the Trump administration made it difficult to obtain of visas last summer.
The new restrictions affect those who wish to move to the United States, not to visit it.
The six countries newly added to the travel ban are not easily classified by religion. Nigeria, for example, is believed to house more than 200 million people, about half of them Muslims and half Christians. Of the four newly selected African countries, only Sudan has a significant majority of Muslims.
The United States has left Sudan on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, even as the country works to reverse decades of authoritarian rule under President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who was deposed in April.
"This ban contributes to the general impression that Sudan remains a very fragile state," said Cameron Hudson, principal investigator for the Atlantic Council, a research group.
Many people from countries recently attacked by the ban said that uncertainty was the most difficult to bear. Ms. Nwegbe, the newly married woman, who works as director of operations for a tourism company that tries to encourage people to visit Africa, said the ban came when she and her husband were building their future.
"We are in limbo and our relationship is suffering," he said. "This is an unnecessary difficulty."
The reports were contributed by Zolan Kanno-Youngs in Washington; Eromo Egbejule from Lagos, Nigeria; Isaac Abrak from Abuja, Nigeria; Ismail Alfa from Maiduguri, Nigeria; and Emmett Lindner of New York.
