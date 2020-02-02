The most shocking celebrity transformations of the week

%MINIFYHTMLc2332b348587df4535cfa9c293f9cdcb11% %MINIFYHTMLc2332b348587df4535cfa9c293f9cdcb12%

A mass exodus has just happened in Orange County, when two of Real Housewives' most famous stars announced they are leaving The true housewives of Orange County.

First, the "OC OG,quot; itself Vicki Gunvalson He revealed that he was dropping his orange after being one of the first housewives 14 years ago. "I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for & # 39; helping me & # 39; along the way," he wrote in a statement, with his departure after his surprising descent to "friend of,quot; last season.

But the next day, your best friend (depending on the day of the week) Tamra Judge, who joined Bravo's success in his third season, also announced his official departure, writing on Instagram: "It's been 12 wild years. But it's time for me to move on. I'm sad to leave, but I'm very excited for my future . "

%MINIFYHTMLc2332b348587df4535cfa9c293f9cdcb13% %MINIFYHTMLc2332b348587df4535cfa9c293f9cdcb14%

A source told E! News that he was offered "a limited role,quot; in the next season similar to the previous degradation of Vickis. "The producers offered Tamra the opportunity to return to RHOCThe next season of 3 episodes, to conclude their stories and say goodbye to the cast on camera, "shared a source." But he rejected the offer and will not return at all. "