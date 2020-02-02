The head of England, Eddie Jones, denies the defeat of Six Nations to France caused by the World Cup hangover | Rugby Union News





England had a disappointing start in the Six Nations with the defeat in France

Eddie Jones denied that England's slow performance in the first half in its 24-17 defeat against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover.

%MINIFYHTML3597bdb97d0ee311fbfdf0cee2429d2911% %MINIFYHTML3597bdb97d0ee311fbfdf0cee2429d2912%

The two attempts of Jonny May after the break could not drag England from a surprising start in their first Six Nations game, with the Jones team granting 24 points without response to Les Bleus thanks to the score of Vincent Rattez and a double of the Captain Charles Ollivon.

Much more was expected from a team that advanced with confidence towards the World Cup final with dominant victories over Australia and New Zealand. Instead, there were setbacks in his stuttering against South Africa, France gained an advantage from the beginning and England struggling for ideas against inspired opponents.

But Jones struggled to focus on how his team managed to return to containment in the hostile environment of the Stade de France.

Eddie Jones admitted that his team did not show up in the first half

"I don't think we would have seen the answer we got in the second half if we had a mental hangover," he said.

"It was one of those games in which France played well, I think we should give credit to France. We weren't good enough in the first half and they were very good."

"But I was really satisfied with our second half. That was a game that could have been pretty ugly for us. The crowd was going crazy, they got a little nervous and I thought about our players' response in the second half." It was absolutely outstanding. "

The cause of England at first was not helped by the Manu Tuilagi center limping after 15 minutes with a groin problem.

It is not immediately known how serious the injury is, but Jones will be worried about a player who has spent a good part of his career at the treatment table.

"He is obviously a great winning player for us and in those conditions we definitely miss him, but you have to be good enough to deal with that," Jones said.

"We will wait and see. Like all these things, you will receive the appropriate medical check-up and we will resolve it from there."

"All I know is that unfortunately we are going to Scotland with an L next to our name instead of a W we wanted, but nothing else changes."

"We don't want to play another 40 minutes as we did today, that's obvious."

"The result of the game does not affect the selection. The selection will always be to choose a side that wants to win. Why would a result like this change on the 23rd for the next game?"

France celebrates an attempt during its impressive initial victory against England

France, on the other hand, can attack its remaining Six Nations games with optimism after a performance full of enthusiasm and energy.

After his first game in charge, coach Fabien Galthie said: "What made the difference were the players and solidarity when England returned in the second half."

"Our team was well positioned, well organized and defended each time to win the power struggle.

"To score three times against the English in the rain is something. We show our knowledge.

"The staff has been working hard for the past two months working on the details that led us to this great victory."