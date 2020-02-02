The game features a fiery hairstyle in a photo where he pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

The California rapper, The Game, has taken to social networks, and published a new photo where he decided to show a fiery haircut.

The MC now sports a red and gold hair color, and there are flames on the side of his head. It seems that the photo was taken in England, where he is touring in support of his latest album, Born 2 Rap.

The Game, which has been mourning Nipsey Hussle, pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in his Lakers shorts.

His caption: "All the shit I've been through … it really amazes me that he's still here. #FlameGang,quot;

This fan said: “I have to go through that to get to him. Proud of you, #underdog champion! 🙏🏾 ”

Another person said: "We are very happy that you are here, Game. Well, at least I'm glad.

Tell me I'm fighting champion … another day.

The Game shared an emotional message about Kobe with his followers that said: "I am heartbroken … hurt. This is really a sad day for Los Angeles, the game of basketball and the whole world. My heart is with Vanessa, those beautiful girls and the immediate family Kobe, man … thanks for everything over the years, especially the advice, the brief conversations with my children and all that you have contributed.I love you brother, you and GiGi rest well together #MambaMentalityForever . 🐐 "

He later wrote another message that said: "Norwich, England … you were fucking amazing !!!! Every second of last night it made it worthwhile to leave Los Angeles and come on tour. I was in conflict over having to come here for the tour when the energy at home was pushing me to stay. Still uncomfortable with our beloved legend and the passing global icon, so I thank everyone for coming and making my night. It's not often that I become a fan of my admirers, but you surpassed yourselves last night and I am eternally grateful. This tour has been dedicated to my brother @kobebryant, his sweet baby and the other seven beautiful people whose lives were lost last Sunday. I love all who read this and I wish you the best possible day. Life is too short, not to spread love. #MambaForever 🎥 "

The game always presents new ideas and styles and their fans love it.



