The dark path of dementia | Mental health

%MINIFYHTML2c4bd8b5d1d585347865eaff0d70225a11% %MINIFYHTML2c4bd8b5d1d585347865eaff0d70225a12%

I have always tried to keep my fears secret from my daughter. I want her to believe that I am the fierce woman I pretended to be in college. A sign on the wall of my bedroom said: "Do not be afraid, it is scary."

This recipe, I am learning in middle age, is limiting not only because it does not fit my particular psychology, but because it ignores the unique powers of most women. That is, we are reliable precisely because we are not afraid.

My daughter learned this lesson with me one night while driving 48 kilometers (30 miles) to see a piano we had seen on Craigslist. I had talked to the seller on the phone, I saw that she was a woman, but as the landscape's anonymity deepened, my concerns also increased. My daughter's forehead pressed against the backseat window, its cold freshness was a reassuring, though flimsy, barrier between her and the cars that buzzed outside, the blackened forests, and God knows what else.

%MINIFYHTML2c4bd8b5d1d585347865eaff0d70225a13% %MINIFYHTML2c4bd8b5d1d585347865eaff0d70225a14%

The road that led to the luxurious house that did not have a Craigslist killer, but only a broken and expensive piano, crossed the "Indian Territory,quot; for a few kilometers.

"What does & # 39; territory of the nation of Onondaga & # 39 ;, mom mean?" he asked, stopping hard in the second "n,quot;, unlike us the locals who treated him like a stepson: Onadaga.

I thought about how to explain the ignorable history of our country's treatment of indigenous peoples. I offered an explanation of the Indian reservations that was as boring and retained as the winter sky. I didn't tell my daughter how my childhood friend's mother had warned us not to drive in "The Res,quot; at night, especially two girls alone.

"I think it's pretty here," he said.

She was right. Even in the limited color palette of central New York in late January: brown, gray and dirty white, the view was beautiful with rolling hills and dense evergreen forests, black at dusk. I was wondering why we had been afraid of the people who lived here. I was wondering if we had been afraid.

I don't fight

On the way home, darkness had filled the road like a broken dam.

As slowly as we drove, we still managed to reach another car. I was happy for the company, the darkness was only relieved occasionally by some postseason Christmas lights.

However, this other vehicle bothered me quickly, with its sudden and unexplained slowdowns. He pointed twice, once to the right, next to the left, but never when there was a street to turn.

They must be drunk, I thought. I could easily go through this empty road, so I applied it at 48 kilometers per hour (48 km / h); It was January, after all, and the black ice was lurking to make fun of you for your ridiculous confidence as a brother, and finally shook it

He couldn't see so well without his car leading the way, but at least he wouldn't hit him in the rear, or worse.

"Mom, guess what happened?"

"Honey, I'm driving. Talk to me later," I said a little like a tight wound to Annette Bening in American Beauty. To justify my tone, I also turned off the radio, turned on the high beams and adjusted the rear-view mirror, in whose rectangular frame I realized that the car that had just passed was winning me.

For miles, that car had folded and cut, but now it followed me, even when I knocked it down at 40 mph (64 km / h). I antagonized it, I wondered? Was my "Hillary 2016,quot; bumper sticker? Hillary was especially unpopular with drunkards, even now.

Other cars passed me, but this drunk psycho hit my tail as if they were burials. My daughter had fallen asleep despite the waves of cortisol that flooded the atmosphere. Although she lived in a dangerous world, at eight she felt safe while she was with her mother. I was a big fraud. An adult woman, a mother and a feminist, my instincts were, however, to flee, not to fight.

I remember that when I was my daughter's age and the director had declared in the public address system that a "man in a white van,quot; was trying to kidnap children, I ran home until my ankles were lost. I've been looking over my shoulder since then. However, I believe that my male classmates transcended that mentality with the help of a culture that trained them to fight, defend and conquer. A month after September 11, I asked a friend if he was going to cancel the travel plans he had made before the attack. This entertained him. "I wish someone would try to hijack a plane he was in." I wanted to be the kind of person who said, "Let's roll," and then broke into the cabin. But I was not.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

After a tense time of 20 miles (32 km), I finally reached the traffic light in our small town where I would turn to my sleepy neighborhood. The car was still behind me, only now with its flashing light, like mine, heading north. Three blocks from my house, I reached for my phone to call my husband.

"They're following me," I whispered so my daughter wouldn't wake up. "I'm around the block, but I can't go down our street because they will know where we live."

My husband, a Brooklyn native, said through a yawn: "I'm going to look for a bat and see you in front."

"I drive directly to the police station. Just stay with me on the phone."

The car blew through the same irrelevant stop signs and red lights as me.

"Oh God!" I gasped when I approached the police station. "He is becoming too."

I dropped the phone in the middle of a Starsky and Hutch maneuver. My plan was to park, tear my sleeping daughter out of the backseat and load towards the entrance before my assailant could hit me. But as soon as I parked the car in the parking lot, he stopped at the adjacent place.

A script would have called for a squeak that was murderous enough to wake up the boring cops in the small town, but instead, I was dumbfounded. My eyes fixed on the driver who had been following me for the past 45 minutes. I looked for the phone and murmured to my husband: "I'll call you back."

Don and Delores

The old woman's silent sobs reached me through her closed window and mine. His mouth, with an agonizing absence of subtlety, stirred the words: "Thank you! You!"

I ran out of the car, running to meet her at her window, which was already low. We instinctively grab shaking hands.

"I'm lost," he cried. "I don't know where I am or how I got here."

"What is your name?" I asked, still out of breath.

"Delores," he said. He looked younger up close, wore elegant glasses and had large, capable hands of a volleyball or pianist.

"Delores," I repeated calmly, "you scared the hell out of me. I thought they followed me. "

"Oh, I was following you," she replied innocently. "I was terrified of losing you. I didn't know where I was, so I kept following you.

She has a husband, he said. His name is Don, she said. And he recited his phone number as a prayer he had recently memorized.

The man who answered the phone was happy. I expected a frantic relief, but instead I had the impression that I had been curled up on the couch watching Monday Night Football. I summarized the events of the previous hour, and when I asked him if this had happened before, he said no. The game, if he had ever been on, was probably far from his mind. I told him that I would escort Delores back to Baldwinsville, a town 20 minutes away.

I assured her that we were going to drive slowly, that she should do exactly what she had done on Route 20, that Don was waiting for her.

Our path had been like a prayer whose words I could decipher, but whose meaning I could not understand. Amy Doyle

Then, without help and without guidance from husbands or uncomfortable police, Delores and I, two women alone, found the way back to their home. When we arrived at the address Don had given me, a beautiful country house that looked like many children could have grown up there, Delores secured his car in the separate garage, probably for the last time.

He hated leaving her, in this new era of their lives, when the glasses would no longer be enough to drive at night. Our path had been like a prayer whose words I could decipher, but whose meaning I could not understand. However, it was buoyant and surprisingly high. "Thank you for saving my life," he said, reaching for my hands again. I hugged her.

"Thank you for making sure I did it."

The darkest path

About a mile down the darkest road I had driven on, I thought about when my mother asked me to take her home while sitting in her coat on the couch in her own living room. That same unrequited nostalgia would be a normal life for Delores thereafter. Delores had a daughter who had to ask him why he wore three turtlenecks at once? Had he given this daughter two birthday cards on consecutive days with two extravagant checks inside, inspiring delight and anguish? Would Delores comically surrender to his loss of words and answer "meow,quot; to his daughter's questions, making them laugh in spite of everything?

From the backseat, my awake daughter asked who that woman was.

"Delores," I said, too tired now to tell the whole story she had lost while sleeping.

"Why did Delores follow you?" she asked, revealing that maybe she hadn't been sleeping all the time.

"Because," I said, "he thought he would take her home safely."

So impressed by my brief sermon, I lost our turn and we had to go back.

"We are lost?" My daughter asked sleepily.

"No, not at all. We will be home soon."