The Blackjack Brigade strengthens combat skills during exercise in Germany – Defense Blog

Soldiers of the BlackJack Brigade of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (2ABCT) participated in a 20-day multinational training exercise of Combined Resolution XIII at the Joint Multinational Preparation Center ( JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, January 24-29, 2020.

Combined Resolve is a training exercise that includes training in leadership, real fire and force in the force with the participation of more than 5,000 service members, including allies and partners from 16 other nations. During the force-to-force training exercise, they perform simulated operations on the battlefield from defensive and offensive combat positions, to include civilians, simulated cities, challenging terrain and an implacable opposing force.

The Blackjack Brigade stood firm in its unknown lines of attack, protecting enemy forces that are well practiced, frequently training and refining their battlefield capabilities on the Hohenfels terrain. They have a clear advantage on the battlefield, since they are usually soldiers who participate in each combined resolution rotation. "

The Blackjack Brigade still found a way to win.

“They were able to stop one of our exploitation forces. It was a difficult fight and a good job in defense, ”said OPFOR, Captain Matt Mccrary, fire support officer of the 1st Infantry Division of the 1st Battalion.

The Blackjack Brigade is evaluated based on overall performance by its Observer, Coach / Coaches (OC / T) after the average rotation assessment of the defensive part of the force-to-force training exercise for CBR.

"We are really impressed with the ability of the Brigade Main Command Post to receive reports and coordinate among their battalions. They have also been doing a fantastic job predicting enemy movements and finding them," said Major William Deen, intelligence coach. top of the brigade.

Although the training exercise has many challenges, starting with defenders offers many key tactical advantages.

"In a defense position, we can communicate more effectively, because we are not moving, and we are generally located closer than we would be in an offensive operation," said Major Brendon Baker, Brigade Operations Officer, of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat team, first cavalry division. “We can use maneuvers and shots to obtain a position of relative advantage. Our challenge was to tie our obstacle belts in ten kilometers of difficult terrain. "

While a strong defense is crucial, the 2ABCT will now seek to seek and destroy OPFOR as it becomes an offensive stance in the future.

Combined Resolution XIII will continue actively until February 5