The best and worst commercials of the Super Bowl in 2020: the biggest winners and losers of the Super Bowl 54

Like all previous Super Bowl, Super Bowl 54 had some very good commercials and some very bad ones.

Here is a summary of the best and worst commercials of the great game that made people laugh, mourn people, or wondered why a company would spend $ 5.6 million on a Super Bowl ad that caused no emotion.

The best Super Bowl commercials in 2020

Jeep – "Groundhog Day,quot;

It's Groundhog Dog again for Bill Murray, who embarks on a fun adventure with Punxsutawney Phil in the Jeep Super Bowl commercial that pays homage to the 1993 comedy classic of the actor. Murray is again caught in a time loop, forced to revive Groundhog Day, but instead of detesting the day, you really enjoy it, thanks to the presence of a Jeep and his little groundhog friend.

Planters – "Baby Nut,quot;

After killing Mr. Peanut in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, Planters brought him back as the adorable "Baby Nut." The announcement featured the Man of Kool-Aid, who reincarnated Mr. Peanut with his tears.

Cheetos Popcorn – "I can't touch this,quot;

Stop, it's Hammertime! In this comic Super Bowl commercial featuring MC Hammer, Cheetos helps a man avoid all the things he doesn't want to do because he has Cheetos dust on his hands.

Rocket Mortgage – "Jason Momoa,quot;

The strange commercial Super Bowl Rocket Mortgage starring Jason Momoa really made people talk. Throughout the announcement, the star of "Aquaman,quot; was comfortable at home. While walking around his house, he removed his muscles as if they were fake and also removed a wig to reveal a bald head.

"What does house mean to me?" Momoa said in the commercial. "It's my sanctuary. It's the only place where I can lower my guard. It's where I can relax and feel totally comfortable with my own skin."

Hyundai – "Smaht Pahk,quot;

Boston natives Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski had a little fun with the Boston accent in this fun Hyundai commercial.

WeatherTech – "Lucky Dog,quot;

The WeatherTech announcement moved Super Bowl viewers with an announcement about funding for animal cancer treatment. It stars Scout, a 7-year-old golden retriever, who beat cancer despite having a 1 percent chance of survival.

From WeatherTech.com:

Last February, it was the bright star of our Super Bowl commercial. Then, just a few months later, it collapsed without warning. He was diagnosed with a rare heart tumor and the prognosis was not good. Dogs with their specific type of cancer generally have a survival rate of only 1% at 12 months. Fortunately for Scout, he met with a team of exceptional people at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, one of the country's leading veterinary schools. These experts (and heroes!) Designed a cutting-edge treatment plan that resulted in the disappearance of Scout's tumor. Thanks to continuous treatment at the University, Scout is living his best life!

Amazon – "Before Alexa,quot;

Amazon offers a funny view of the world before Alexa, let's go to the world What did we do before Alexa?

Worst Super Bowl commercials in 2020

These commercials may have attracted some, but in general they did not impress most of the Super Bowl viewers.

GenesisUSA – "Farewell Party,quot;

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the United States, but unfortunately, this Super Bowl announcement didn't bring much laughter.

SquareSpace – "Winona in Winona,quot;

The puns are fun, but this commercial, starring actress Winona Ryder, seemed to lack comedy. Show Ryder hanging out next to a "Welcome to Winona,quot; sign. When a police officer approached him and asked him what he was doing, Winona replies that he is building a website about Winona.

McDonald’s – "Famous Orders,quot;

The McDonald's commercial was creative, but it seemed to him that he didn't have such a large franchise. In the 30-second announcement, McDonald's revealed the orders of celebrities such as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and multiple athletes such as Magic Johnson and Travis Kelce. They also joked the orders of characters like Dracula (who really likes ketchup), Hamburglar (many hamburgers) and even Julius Caesar (a Caesar salad).