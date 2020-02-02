The announcement of & # 39; NFL 100 & # 39; beat Super Bowl viewers with the sequel to a legendary ad

%MINIFYHTML4e62fda4f6be5e6f359406fa148bc23311% %MINIFYHTML4e62fda4f6be5e6f359406fa148bc23312%

During Super Bowl 53, the commercial "NFL 100,quot; with a series of NFL stars was seen by many as the best announcement of the great game. The league came back with a sequel at the beginning of Super Bowl 54, and it was just as great.

%MINIFYHTML4e62fda4f6be5e6f359406fa148bc23313% %MINIFYHTML4e62fda4f6be5e6f359406fa148bc23314%

Similar to last year, the 2020 commercial featured a number of NFL players. The commercial in general presents a boy running with a soccer ball when former and current NFL players emerge to cheer him up. That boy is Maxwell "Bunchie,quot; Young, a young soccer star who has received a lot of attention for his speed.

%MINIFYHTML4e62fda4f6be5e6f359406fa148bc23315% %MINIFYHTML4e62fda4f6be5e6f359406fa148bc23316%

The announcement ends by bleeding in the real broadcast, as it shows Young and several children in the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

MORE: Breaking down everything you saw in the commercial epic & # 39; NFL 100 & # 39;

Watch the commercial of & # 39; NFL 100 & # 39;

Tim Ellis, executive vice president and director of marketing for the NFL, told USA Today that the commercial "almost felt like a sequel."

"What is something difficult to do, right?" Ellis said. "When it comes to something that is very successful, it is always a challenge not to be too conservative and try to repeat what you have done. We took the most risky and worthwhile approach."

Among the NFL stars in the commercial are Joe Montana, Steve Young, Ray Lewis, Brett Favre, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley. Other celebrities include skater Nyjah Huston, women's soccer player Carli Lloyd and Twitch streamer TimTheTatman.

The commercial also featured 32 youth soccer players to represent the 32 teams in the league.

Commercial cast of the NFL 100

Jim Brown

TimTheTatMan

Joey Bosa

Aaron Donald

Jalen Ramsey

Derwin james

Steve Young

Joe Montana

Jimmy Garoppolo

Christian McCaffrey

Nyjah Huston

Julian Edelman

Carli lloyd

Jerry jones

Alvin kamara

Drew Brees

Saquon Barkley

Ray lewis

Mark ingram

NFL 100 commercial reaction

That the commercials were 🔥🔥 … – Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) February 2, 2020

Who was that fat guy on the tractor during the Super Bowl commercial? – timthetatman (@timthetatman) February 2, 2020

That commercial was live🔥🔥 – Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) February 2, 2020

That commercial was live🔥🔥 – Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) February 2, 2020