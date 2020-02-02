The actor of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; Alan Harris lost the battle against lung cancer

%MINIFYHTMLa73a1b12751c366399abe5dc39704e4911% %MINIFYHTMLa73a1b12751c366399abe5dc39704e4912%

bobafettfanclub.com

The 81-year-old actor best known for playing the Bossk bounty hunter in the original trilogy of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; He died after fighting lung cancer for two years.

Up News Info –

Actor Alan Harris He has died at 81.

The star, best known for her interpretation of the Bossk bounty hunter in the original 80s "Star Wars"The trilogy died after a two-year battle against lung cancer," Alliance Agents said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTMLa73a1b12751c366399abe5dc39704e4913% %MINIFYHTMLa73a1b12751c366399abe5dc39704e4914%

Calling him "one of the true gentlemen of life," they added, "during his 30-year career he worked as a background artist and substitute for dozens of productions, including Gordon flash, Superman, 1999 space, UFO, Doctor whoY The protectors".

%MINIFYHTMLa73a1b12751c366399abe5dc39704e4915% %MINIFYHTMLa73a1b12751c366399abe5dc39704e4916%

"He worked on the three original Star Wars films, his most notable role being that of Bossk, the reptilian bounty hunter in charge of locating the Millennium Falcon in The Empire Strikes Back."

They added, "Alan will be strangely missed by fans around the world. RIP Alan Harris. Let's look at those photos to honor a great man."

Fans went to social networks to pay tribute to the deceased star, including the "Star Wars" actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in science fiction movies.

"We are very sorry to hear from Alan Harris, he was one of the nicest guys we have ever met, he was very modest and very good to all fans, we will miss him very much," he wrote.