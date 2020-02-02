The 25 best Super Bowl commercials of all time, ranked

What makes a good Super Bowl commercial?

A catchy jingle? Humor? Impact value? Things that make you go, "Wow?"

Advertisers have been trying to discover the formula and remain at the forefront of commercials for a long, long time. However, in recent years it seems that the formula has been perfected. A little humor and absurdity do a lot.

That is why it is no surprise that the days of selling a product the way they did it in the 70s and 80s have been overlooked, and the ads now focus more on selling an emotion: humor, anger, amazement . It makes sense, in theory.

So, here is a totally subjective list of the 25 best Super Bowl ads of all time.

Honorable mention: Audi – & # 39; Vampire Party & # 39;

No Robert Pattisons was damaged in the realization of this commercial.

25. National insurance: "child,quot;

Super Bowl: 46 (February 5, 2012)

This is the most controversial on the list, not because of its humor, because there is none, but because of its value of pure and unbridled shock. Of course, Super Bowl Sunday is a day for beer, wings and family, but the power of permanence of something so condemning, controversial and memorable means winning a place. Even a low one.

24. E * Trade – & # 39; Baby & # 39;

Super Bowl: 42 (February 3, 2008)

Ah, the famous baby E * Trade, someone who managed to invest in stocks was adorable and entertaining.

23. NFL – & # 39; Touchdown celebrations to come & # 39;

Super Bowl: 54 (February 4, 2018)

There are three things that the NFL loves: the Manning family, the Giants and the striking receivers. So why not kill three birds with one stone?

22. Hyundai – & # 39; First Date & # 39;

Super Bowl: 50 (February 7, 2016)

Actually, most of Kevin Hart's things are fun, but there is a certain level of credibility when it comes to Hart playing the guard dog on his daughter's first date.

21. Fiat – & # 39; Blue Pill & # 39;

Super Bowl: 49 (February 1, 2015)

The Fiat is not such a big success in the USA. UU. Like the blue pill, but the commercial is memorable, sure.

20. Doritos – & # 39; Middle seat & # 39;

Super Bowl: 49 (February 1, 2015)

Doritos is an unconditional Super Bowl, and this is possibly the best commercial the company had in a long time. Maybe the boy learns to keep it in his bag next time.

19. Coca-Cola Zero – & # 39; Troy Polamalu & # 39;

Super Bowl: 43 (February 1, 2009)

Anyone who has seen the original knows that it does not heat the heart, but every time you see the exuberant and fluid hair of Troy Polamalu, it is an advantage.

18. Toyata – Bold, new Camry

Super Bowl: 49 (February 1, 2015)

Often when commercials try to sell an idea instead of their product, it falls. But this 2015 commercial with Paralympic Games medalist Amy Purdy – "narrated,quot; by Muhammad Ali – is rude.

17. Budweiser – & # 39; Welcome of the hero & # 39;

Super Bowl: 48 (February 2, 2014)

Given the total bombing that Budweiser has in advertising campaigns during the Super Bowl: Bud Knight, Dilly Dilly, Clydesdales, is a name that will appear several times on this list.

However, it pulls the strings of the heart.

16. FedEx – & # 39; 10 things & # 39;

Super Bowl: 29 (February 6, 2005)

FedEx was about to achieve the perfect Super Bowl ad with its "10 Things,quot; ad, but lost points because the "cute boy,quot; isn't really that cute at all.

15. Noxzema – Joe and Farrah

Super Bowl: 7 (January 14, 1973)

There was no soccer star cooler than Joe Namath, and there was no woman more popular on the planet than Farrah Fawcett. Unfortunately, this was also the last time the Jets arrived at a Super Bowl.

14. Wendy & # 39; s – & # 39; Where is the meat? & # 39;

Super Bowl: 18 (January 22 1984)

Long before the answer was "on Twitter," Wendy & # 39; s was throwing hands at McDonald & # 39; s and Burger King through ads. The most famous campaign, with three older women, is one of the most memorable ads in Super Bowl history.

13. Pepsi – & # 39; A new can & # 39;

Super Bowl: 26 (January 26 1992)

The bait and the perfect switch, the focus was not on Cindy Crawford, the world's most famous supermodel, but on the New Pepsi Can. This commercial was better than New Coke.

12. Apple – & # 39; 1984 & # 39;

Super Bowl: 18 (January 22 1984)

If you want to point out an ad that fueled the evolution of Super Bowl commercials, it is the 1984 Apple commercial.

11. Amazon – & # 39; Alexa loses her voice & # 39;

Super Bowl: 52 (February 4, 2018)

If you do not have a smart speaker, you are missing it. If you don't have a smart speaker that curses you like Gordon Ramsay after burning a toast, we're all missing out.

10. Budweiser – & # 39; Puppy love & # 39;

Super Bowl: 48 (February 2, 2014)

Who doesn't love puppies?

9. Snickers – & # 39; Betty White & # 39;

Super Bowl: 44 (February 7, 2010)

"That's not what your girlfriend said!"

8. Reebok – & # 39; Terry Tate: office supporter & # 39;

Super Bowl: 37 (January 26, 2003)

I'm sure the press room at Sporting News in Charlotte could use one of these guys. Or 10.

7. Volkswagen – & # 39; The Force & # 39;

Super Bowl: 45 (February 6, 2011)

The charm of this commercial lies in its relatability. Who has not tried to use The Force in everyday life?

6. Sprint: "crime deterrent,quot;

Super Bowl: 40 (February 5, 2006)

Boy, if he threw a Nokia from the early 2000s to this guy, his head would have exploded.

5. Budweiser – & # 39; Brotherhood & # 39;

Super Bowl: 47 (February 3, 2013)

More like Budweiser Crys-dales. This should have been a commercial for Kleenex.

4. Old Spice – & # 39; The man whom your man could smell & # 39;

Super Bowl: 44 (February 7, 2010)

Before "1917,quot; was edited to look like a shot, there were Old Spice ads. It is probably fair to point out this commercial as the birth of the modern Internet meme. In addition, four words: "I am on a horse."

3. NFL – & # 39; The 100-year game & # 39;

Super Bowl: 53 (February 3, 2019)

It's a bit selfish for the NFL to have a commercial for himself during the Super Bowl, but hey, it worked. And it is consolidated as one of the best of all time. And a sequel is being made!

2. McDonald & # 39; s – & # 39; Jordan vs. Bird & # 39;

Super Bowl: 27 (January 31, 1993)

The GOAT vs. Larry Legend for a … Big Mac? It is so absurd that it works.

1. Coca-Cola – & # 39; Hey boy, catch! & # 39;

Super Bowl: 14 (January 20, 1980)

This ad is technically not a Super Bowl ad since it debuted before Super Bowl 14, but was reissued during the 1980 Super Bowl, and is too iconic to not include it.