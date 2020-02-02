The 2020 Super Bowl honors Kobe Bryant a week after his death

Kobe Bryant received a special tribute in the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, a week after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna They died in a helicopter crash in California.
Before the start, there was a moment of silence in honor of the NBA legend, his daughter and the other seven people who died tragically last Sunday. An image of the father-daughter duo was shown for all to see, along with the names of the victims.
In addition, both teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers,lined up on 24 yard lines.
Kobe, one of the most successful NBA players of all time who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Gianna, one of his four daughters with a wife. Vanessa Bryant, they traveled last Sunday morning by helicopter to their Mamba Sports Academy, where she was prepared to play a game of basketball, and where he served as coach. They and seven other people, including the pilot and two other 13-year-old girls who were on his team, died when the helicopter crashed into a steep hill in Calabasas, California, about 15 miles away from their destination, in the middle of A dense fog .
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell He had announced on Wednesday that the organization plans to honor the basketball star during the biggest football night, without giving further details.
Online and other public tributes have been reaching the victims of the accident and dozens of Laker fans have come all week to the hillside where the accident occurred and have left flowers and other gifts at an improvised monument in a nearby park. Fans have also mourned Kobe at the Staples Center, home of the Lakers, in downtown Los Angeles.
Fellow legends retired from the NBA and former Lakers as Magic johnson Y Shaquille O & # 39; Neil, as well as the current star of the Lakers Lebron James They have publicly expressed their pain over Kobe's death and the athlete's memories.
The accident is still under investigation.
In addition, Hall of Fame Chris DolemanHe was also honored. Doleman died Tuesday of brain cancer.
