The 2020 Super Bowl honors Kobe Bryant a week after his death

Kobe Bryant received a special tribute in the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, a week after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna They died in a helicopter crash in California.

Before the start, there was a moment of silence in honor of the NBA legend, his daughter and the other seven people who died tragically last Sunday. An image of the father-daughter duo was shown for all to see, along with the names of the victims.

%MINIFYHTML807f067d88a3c9be285ad7049c5e86f113% %MINIFYHTML807f067d88a3c9be285ad7049c5e86f114%

In addition, both teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers,lined up on 24 yard lines.

%MINIFYHTML807f067d88a3c9be285ad7049c5e86f115% %MINIFYHTML807f067d88a3c9be285ad7049c5e86f116%

Kobe, one of the most successful NBA players of all time who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Gianna, one of his four daughters with a wife. Vanessa Bryant, they traveled last Sunday morning by helicopter to their Mamba Sports Academy, where she was prepared to play a game of basketball, and where he served as coach. They and seven other people, including the pilot and two other 13-year-old girls who were on his team, died when the helicopter crashed into a steep hill in Calabasas, California, about 15 miles away from their destination, in the middle of A dense fog .

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell He had announced on Wednesday that the organization plans to honor the basketball star during the biggest football night, without giving further details.