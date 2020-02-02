The 1975 leader, Matty Healy, hospitalized for & # 39; serious illness & # 39;

Instagram

The British pop rock band is forced to suspend its scheduled performance at an Australian music festival because its lead vocalist is fighting "serious diseases."

1975 They were forced to throw away their planned concert at the St Jerome & # 39; s Laneway Festival in Brisbane, Australia, just hours before they went on stage after the singer Matty healy was hospitalized

Arriving on Twitter on Saturday, February 1, 2020, the band issued a statement saying that their lead vocalist had been "hospitalized" recently and was "too weak" to play.

"Matty was hospitalized after a serious illness attack," the statement said. "Unfortunately, after a medical examination at 5:30 pm today, the doctor reported that Matty was too weak to play."

The statement continued: "We are all devastated for losing the show tonight, but for putting Matty's welfare first."

The creators of "Sex" hits said they planned to be on stage for their show in Sydney on Sunday, as they thanked fans for their understanding.