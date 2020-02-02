Taylor Swift accepts Nikki Glaser's apology after the comic said it was "too thin,quot;

This Friday, Nikki Glaser wrote a letter of apology addressed to Taylor Swift after the comedian referred to her as "too thin." Nikki Glaser appeared in Taylor's new documentary, Miss americana, in which he referred to Taylor as "too thin."

Page Six reported that Taylor took his social media account and said, "Wow, I really appreciate this." Paraphrasing the rest of Swift's comment, the pop star explained that part of the theme of the documentary was to show how people can grow, change and learn from past experiences.

Swift expressed his gratitude for Nikki Glaser's apology and his own experiences for shaming the body, and then wrote, "sending a massive hug." As previously reported, Nikki wrote an extensive letter of apology explaining how he was really just projecting on Taylor

Glaser wrote: "This quote should be used as an example of & # 39; projection & # 39; in the Psych101 textbooks." In addition, Nikki explained that if Taylor knew anything about his foot routines, he would know that he also struggled with eating disorders for approximately seventeen years.

See this post on Instagram I love Taylor Swift. Unfortunately, it appears in her new documentary as part of a montage of idiots who say bad things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlights for a year. It's ironic madness because anyone who knows me knows I'm obsessed with her and her music. I heard myself for the first time in the trailer last week when I saw him alone in bed (as soon as he came out because I was so excited!) And I was horrified to hear my own voice. The sound was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say SO MUCH a shitty tone, "she is too thin; it bothers me … to all her model friends, and it's like, come on!" 😣 This quote should be used as an example of "projection,quot; in the PSYCH101 textbooks. If you are familiar with my "work,quot;, you know that I speak openly about fighting some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably "feeling fat,quot; that day and I was jealous. Also, I've made people say the same thing about me being too thin before and knowing how terrible it is to hear that when you're fighting. And only my model friends bothered me because I would like to be her friend and I'm not I really don't need to publish this except to apologize to someone who really means a lot to me. I only received a couple of death threats from Swift fans, which, like myself, I totally understand. I will go to "die in a hole, damn fool,quot;, I just hope that this somehow affects her so she knows that I am very sorry for the pain I caused her and that I would love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much his music has influenced my life and my comedy. In fact, his song "The Man,quot; is the inspiration for my new hour of material and I emphasize that the song is several iterations during my current tour. I love you Tay, and I can't wait to see 99.97% of your new #missamericana ❤️🆖 document A publication shared by Nikki Glaser (@nikkiglaser) in January 31, 2020 at 11:16 a.m. PST

Nikki joked, though seriously, that she probably felt fat that day and needed to attack someone. Swift fans know that they have just released a new Netflix documentary titled, Miss americana, which has been in the media several times this week.

Further, Miss americana Reference was made for the first time this summer in relation to Swift's enmity with Big Machine Records buyer Scooter Braun, who is also Justin Bieber's manager. Braun, through his company, Ithaca Holdings, bought the old Swift record label and took all his master recordings.

A few months later, Swift returned to his social networks to accuse Big Machine Label Group of telling him that he could not perform any of his classic songs at the American Music Awards, and that he could not use any of them for his next documentary. .

Ad

Miss Americana has just been released last week, and also presented Swift's political thoughts about Marsha Blackburn, who later won the Senate position.



Post views:

0 0