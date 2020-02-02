Taraji P. Henson delays his wedding with Kelvin Hayden

Extra TV

The actress of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; He originally prepares to walk down the hall on April 4, but the bride and her fiance have adapted to the date of their wedding.

Up News Info –

Taraji P. Henson Y Kelvin Hayden They have delayed their next wedding in an attempt to avoid bad weather.

The couple set a provisional date for April 4, 2020, but since then it has altered plans to prevent a wash, the 49-year-old actress told the US television show. "Extra".

%MINIFYHTMLf46c8e707872ebdea5d496309ee23b4911% %MINIFYHTMLf46c8e707872ebdea5d496309ee23b4912%

"I mentioned a date … it was 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it on 4/4/20, but my wedding planner said: & # 39; Okay, in case it rains, we will have umbrellas & # 39 ; … and I thought: "You know what, no matter April, we will move it later", "the"Empire"said the actress.

She confirmed that the nuptials are still on, but she wasn't sharing the exact date.

"I'm excited. Usually, I don't get excited until it's closer to me. It still seems to be far away."

<br />

The star previously shared his hopes for the big day during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"Last September, you tease," I told my wedding planner to be nice, fun, make sure the food is good and a bomb DJ. "

"There is no bridal party, I am not a bridezilla … please, I just want to say my vows in front of the people I love. Eat good food and have fun. That's all!"

The "Hidden figures"The star got engaged to former American footballer Kelvin in May 2018 after more than two years of dating.