Tammy Abraham of Chelsea says he can score goals for the Champions League standings | Soccer news

Tammy Abraham is happy to lead the line in Chelsea, but he would have loved to see Edinson Cavani come to the Stamford Bridge

Tammy Abraham told Chief Frank Lampard that he can rely on him to help him achieve the goals to bring Chelsea to the Champions League.

The 15-goal striker remains the club's main striker after Lampard's frustrations in January.

Chelsea suspended its transfer ban in December, but could not make a single signature last month, despite being linked to Edinson Cavani and Timo Werner.

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League

Olivier Giroud could not reach the bench for a 2-2 draw on Saturday in Leicester with Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea's other main striker, an unused substitute.

Abraham is Lampard's first-choice striker and England's international insisted that he may be the one who eases the coach's striker's concerns.

"Playing for a club like Chelsea is always going to be a pressure," he said.

"For me it's about being in the right place at the right time and believing in myself and my abilities too. I'm sure I'll mark some more. I like the pressure and I play under pressure."

Frank Lampard says that Chelsea is now a loser to finish in the top four after not being able to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

"I can't complain, it has been a great season so far. I would like to move on. There are still massive games. I just have to be ready for them and take advantage of my opportunities."

Abraham admitted that he would have welcomed the competition at Stamford Bridge after his impressive first half of the season.

"The players we were talking about came as Cavani and other first-class strikers who have been present in the game for many years," he added.

"It would have been nice if I had come. It would have been someone from whom I can learn and steal your ideas to add them to mine.

"However, it didn't happen and for me, it gives me that extra push and desire to claim my position and be the best I can."

The Soccer Saturday panel is surprised by Chelsea's lack of business in the transfer window after its transfer ban was lifted

Abraham played through the pain barrier at King Power Stadium after an ankle injury he suffered at Arsenal last month.

Chelsea will not play again until receiving Manchester United on February 17, with Abraham enjoying the opportunity for a mid-season break.

He said: "My ankle still hurts, but sometimes as players you have to play with the pain. The medicine began to disappear in the second half, but I will take this break to recover."

"I am definitely in favor of rest. I can't wait. It really is necessary after a long and hard first month of the season."