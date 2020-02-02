Supermodel Jourdan Dunn is committed – to a rapper! (Photos)

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn and her boyfriend, rapper Dion & # 39; Sincere & # 39; Hamilton got engaged yesterday, MTO News can confirm.

Jourdan is a 29-year-old English supermodel and actress. It began appearing on international tracks in early 2007. And in February 2008, it was the first black model to walk on a Prada track in more than a decade.

His career continued to grow, and in 2014, Jourdan was signed as the new face of Maybelline New York. She has been declared an icon by models.com, and is considered one of the supermodels of this generation.

His fiance, Sincere, is a popular British rapper who not only makes good music, but also has his own fashion label and many consider it easy.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Here is a picture of the engagement:

Here are some more photos from Sincero:

Several celebrities congratulated Dunn for his engagement in the comments section of the photo, including Hailey Bieber, who commented six heart emojis.

"CONGRATULATIONS!" Said Empire star Taraji P. Henson, while Poppy Delevigne commented: "Yay BABY YAY 💫 VERY happy for you."

Dunn, who has a 10-year-old son, Riley, from a past relationship, had not publicly revealed his fiancé's identity.

On January 1, she shared a photo of the couple and Riley on a beach, but erased her face.

"2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, entering 2020 with both of them by my side is priceless," Dunn wrote.