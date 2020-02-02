Home Entertainment Supermodel Jourdan Dunn is committed – to a rapper! (Photos)

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn is committed – to a rapper! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn and her boyfriend, rapper Dion & # 39; Sincere & # 39; Hamilton got engaged yesterday, MTO News can confirm.

Jourdan is a 29-year-old English supermodel and actress. It began appearing on international tracks in early 2007. And in February 2008, it was the first black model to walk on a Prada track in more than a decade.

His career continued to grow, and in 2014, Jourdan was signed as the new face of Maybelline New York. She has been declared an icon by models.com, and is considered one of the supermodels of this generation.

His fiance, Sincere, is a popular British rapper who not only makes good music, but also has his own fashion label and many consider it easy.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©