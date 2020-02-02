Superb Owl 2020: the story about owls and Super Bowl 54 that you didn't know you wanted so far

Welcome to Superb Owl Sunday in the United States: a parallel universe in which the typo of your search engine became an intentional query designed to learn about one of the most fascinating birds that this country has to offer.

Do you feel cheated, cheated, diverted, cheated or completely cheated by this post? Then consider how the owls would feel by giving up construction territory, ingesting artificial poisons and being attacked by invasive species.

We assume you have questions. After all, I was probably trying to find information about Super Bowl 54 and ended up in this article about owls. You can continue to scroll to learn more about owls, including the struggles of a population of owls in the backyard of the 49ers, or watch Sporting News coverage of the Chiefs and 49ers in the Super Bowl.

You wanted to say Excellent owl or Super bowl?

Every year, clumsy search engines flood Google on Super Bowl Sunday with all kinds of spelling mistakes. But Superb Owl is a particularly common accidental search term, and has become a kind of annual online joke. There is even a Reddit page dedicated to excellent owls. If you are here, it is very likely that you have become part of the increased interest seen below.

Look for traffic spikes in "magnificent owl,quot; searches since 2004. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e4/71/superb-owl-google-trends_m4c6ux5iijt51f915stgrnu6x.png?t=44637704,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Levi & # 39; s Stadium is at the epicenter of an owl conservation fight

The western borrower owl was once a plentiful sight in Santa Clara and its surroundings, with its large eyes and small head peeking through the short pastures along the Silicon Valley. The species is now in danger of disappearing completely from the county, and its numbers in other parts of the Bay Area and California are decreasing at an accelerated rate.

There were only eight successful breeding pairs in Santa Clara County 2019, according to Shani Kleinhaus, a defender who works for the Audubon Society of the Santa Clara Valley. That was less than more than 20 just a couple of years ago.

Advocates' unwanted pleas about the impacts of urban sprawl and stray cats have become a lower priority than the micro-management of each breeding pair left in the county. Essentially, there is no more ground for owls to lose; It is now a constant struggle for survival that could be permanently influenced by the smallest factors.

"When a population is really small, almost anything can affect them enough to disappear," Kleinhaus told Sporting News. "We are already at the stage where there is a very wet year where there is too much water in the area where they nest, or (too much) development … and they are gone.

“If there were enough space and enough population, they could suffer losses. At this point, it is very difficult for them to recover from the loss of even a nest. So we are in a place where it is very difficult to keep them. "

Together with the Santa Clara Valley Habitat Agency, the audubon society is in the middle of a practical program to care for the remaining owls. The group trimmed the remaining open grass to meet bird preferences, build artificial burrows and, in a place in Mountain View, maintain fenced land in the hope that it attracts owls to a protected area from predators.

Cats are animals of prey that have been particularly problematic for digging owls in Silicon Valley, as they see small birds as easy targets.

"As urban boundary lines expand and more housing developments emerge, cats also appear," said Scott Artis, executive director of the Urban Bird Foundation, which advocates for the causes of birds throughout the country. "It's really difficult on an owl base that essentially lives on the ground."

Artis said that people living in the Bay Area should inform their organization of sightings of burrowing owls so that they can take measures to protect those specific nests from attacks.

Western owl https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ad/62/western-burrowing-owl-013120-getty-ftr_cznmcom6ach71vjoo73d9pmsx.jpg?t=-37463577,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Where else are owls in trouble in the United States?

Public and private logging projects in the northwest impact populations of spotted owls in the north, which are federally listed as threatened species.

The United States Land Administration Office faces a lawsuit by environmental groups for not properly investigating a 933-acre logging effort in Oregon. The project was intended to generate nine million wooden plank feet and is just one of many battles fought in a conflict of northwest decades between economic and environmental interests. The speckled owl from the north depends on the old trees found in the region.

In addition to deforestation, the species is under pressure due to increasing predatory competition. Invading barred owls have taken over the region, beating owls spotted by resources. That has created an ethical enigma: Should the barred owl be systematically killed in the northwest, where it doesn't belong, or should it be left alone, a decision that would push the spotted owl into extinction?

Karla Bloem, executive director of the International Owls Center, told Sporting News that the practice of killing endangered owls is being tested in the area at this time, and so far the reproduction of nearby spotted owls has increased. The bodies of owl in these cases have been used for scientific research. Still, there is no consensus on whether killing invasive owls to save the natives is the right long-term approach, and Bloem said that public sentiment towards tactics has been generally negative.

"There is no big answer there, what kind of stinks," Bloem said. "This is the only known strategy, apart from simply letting go (the owls seen)."

Owl researchers and activists in the United States are also concerned about recent federal maneuvers that say they could decimate birds throughout the country. As recently reported in The New York Times, the Trump administration has discouraged the regulation of companies that kill birds as part of the construction and maintenance processes. These companies have previously faced punishment for causing the death of birds, even by accident, which encouraged them to take precautionary measures against wildlife damage, such as removing birds from danger with flashing lights and taking care of Do not release toxins in risk areas. .

Government officials have argued that companies could be sufficiently regulated under the relaxed system, a position that has done little to calm concerns about the 19 species of owls, and exponentially more total bird species, which currently live in America's North.

"The bird people are really scared about this," Bloem said.

How can you help save the owls?

As with many environmental problems, participation in local government meetings and participation in bird defense organizations are cornerstones to support owls, experts told Sporting News. But smaller domestic measures could also make a difference.

Artis said that putting bells on the collars of external cats is a simple method to protect burrowing owls. The buzzing tells the owls that a cat is coming.

Bloem said that a threat perhaps less discussed for owls was the frequent use of rat poison.

Studies have consistently shown that rodent poisons end up in the systems of a large number of nearby wild animals, including owls. A snapshot of large-horned owls in New Jersey from 2008-10 found that 82 percent of birds carried significant amounts of rodenticide in their livers. A similar result came when scientists examined owls in Arizona and owls in Canada. Therefore, animal advocates recommend alternative methods of killing rodents, such as zap traps.

Here are some facts about excellent owls

Owl's research has presented a series of exciting findings over the past two decades, reinforcing our understanding of how night hunters operate.

Barn owls, according to experts, are one of the most generous non-human animals that exist, giving away portions of their food reserves to the most hungry brothers. They communicate through a complex rule-based sound system and respond extremely to calls. Famously, owls can rotate their necks up to 270 degrees, allowing them to inspect their entire surroundings without dragging their hangers loudly. They also have excellent hearing, which further strengthens their super-powerful awareness of their habitat.

Silent flight is another fascinating aspect of owl evolution, one that allows you to capitalize on your great ability to identify prey.

What do athletes have to say about owls?

While we couldn't find any NFL players delivering owls, NBA forward Draymond Green produced a gold exchange with an ESPN reporter in 2018 at an owl cafe in Japan:

ESPN: Are you really going to be in the driveway?

Green: This is the safest place. Listen, I am a simple person. I like things that make sense. Frankly, relaxing with owls just makes no sense to me. (A staff member passes by him) Oh, yes—!

ESPN: That is just a human.

Green: Oh, I thought it was an owl. This is crazy, there are owls everywhere!

Who wins in a fight: an owl, a boss or a 49er?

For the uninitiated, an owl would seem like an odd choice to defeat a human in a duel. In reality, however, even the toughest people would probably run for their lives away from the bird of prey that was bleeding from the scalp.

While many types of owls stay away from humans, it is known that several types of city dwellers persecute people if they feel their nests are threatened or if they confuse human heads with their prey.

Kansas City knows this very well: there have been a series of owl attacks in the city in recent years, and birds have had the advantage in almost every encounter. The people in D.C. and Jacksonville Beach, Florida, have also been on the receiving side of occasional owl dive bombs.

However, none of this is throwing owls as a problematic species. They are still impressive, and sometimes even quite friendly, creatures that take advantage of vermin and serve as vital gears of the ecosystem.