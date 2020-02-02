Super Bowl weather history: every time rain, wind, cold or snow complicate the big game

Football is notable for playing regardless of weather conditions, but that does not mean that low temperatures, high rainfall or wind cannot make the games unpleasant for everyone involved.

That is why, historically, the NFL has had a significant bias towards warm-weather cities by selecting where to place the most important game of the year.

Still, of course, Mother Nature has not always cooperated. And recently, as dome stages have become more common, the rule of warm weather has become loose.

Here is a summary of the remarkable Super Bowl weather events, including the number of times it rains during a Super Bowl, the windiest and coldest Super Bowls, the snow in the Super Bowl and more.

How many times has it rained during a Super Bowl?

While many Super Bowls have detected at least a small amount of rain detected near the stadium, the only Super Bowl that was actually played in the rain was Super Bowl 41 in 2007. That game was played in Miami, and the Colts beat The Bears The showers also helped create the atmosphere for Prince's part-time show, which is widely regarded as one of the best of all time.

Windiest Super Bowl

The wind, of course, can be a bit difficult to quantify, but some games stand out above the others.

Super Bowl 14, at the Rose Bowl in 1980, had gusts of up to 30 mph. Super Bowls 18 (Tampa) and 23 (Miami) had gusts of around 25 mph. There was a 29 mph gust just before the start of the 2016 Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, but less wind during the actual game.

The rainiest Super Bowl was also quite windy. The 2007 storm in Miami arrived with gusts of 20 mph.

The coolest Super Bowl played outdoors

Super Bowl 6 was the coldest played outdoors. The game was held at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans on January 16, 2972, when the initial temperature was 39 degrees and the high temperature was 43 degrees.

Since 2000, the coldest outdoor Super Bowl was Super Bowl 48 in 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The initial temperature was 49 degrees and the maximum was 55 degrees.

Has it ever snowed during a Super Bowl?

It has never snowed during a Super Bowl that is played outdoors.

The biggest snowfall on any Super Bowl Sunday was in 2006, when the game was played inside Ford Field in Detroit. There was 1.1 inches of snow that day.

There was a lot of snow in Arlington, Texas, the week before Super Bowl 45 in 2011, and an ice storm hit Atlanta on Super Bowl 34 in 2000. Another nearby fault was Super Bowl 48. The Monday following Super Bowl, about 8 inches of snow fell in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Have you ever postponed a Super Bowl?

No, a Super Bowl has never been postponed or delayed due to the weather.

The only Super Bowl delay in history was the 34-minute stoppage caused by the Superdome power outage during Super Bowl 52 in 2013.

Are Super Bowls always in domes?

Most Super Bowls are held outdoors. Of the 54 Super Bowls, 20 have been played in domes.

Since 2000, however, most Super Bowls have been played indoors. Twelve of the last 20 Super Bowls have played indoors, including seven of the last 10.

Twenty of the first 27 Super Bowls were played outdoors. The first dome Super Bowl was Super Bowl 12 at the Superdome in 1978.

Super Bowl Weather History