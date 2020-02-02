Super Bowl weather history: every time rain, wind, cold or snow complicate the big game

Football is notable for playing regardless of weather conditions, but that does not mean that low temperatures, high rainfall or wind cannot make the games unpleasant for everyone involved.

That is why, historically, the NFL has had a significant bias towards warm-weather cities by selecting where to place the most important game of the year.

Still, of course, Mother Nature has not always cooperated. And recently, as dome stages have become more common, the rule of warm weather has become loose.

Here is a summary of the remarkable Super Bowl weather events, including the number of times it rains during a Super Bowl, the windiest and coldest Super Bowls, the snow in the Super Bowl and more.

How many times has it rained during a Super Bowl?

While many Super Bowls have detected at least a small amount of rain detected near the stadium, the only Super Bowl that was actually played in the rain was Super Bowl 41 in 2007. That game was played in Miami, and the Colts beat The Bears The showers also helped create the atmosphere for Prince's part-time show, which is widely regarded as one of the best of all time.

Windiest Super Bowl

The wind, of course, can be a bit difficult to quantify, but some games stand out above the others.

Super Bowl 14, at the Rose Bowl in 1980, had gusts of up to 30 mph. Super Bowls 18 (Tampa) and 23 (Miami) had gusts of around 25 mph. There was a 29 mph gust just before the start of the 2016 Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, but less wind during the actual game.

The rainiest Super Bowl was also quite windy. The 2007 storm in Miami arrived with gusts of 20 mph.

The coolest Super Bowl played outdoors

Super Bowl 6 was the coldest played outdoors. The game was held at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans on January 16, 2972, when the initial temperature was 39 degrees and the high temperature was 43 degrees.

Since 2000, the coldest outdoor Super Bowl was Super Bowl 48 in 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The initial temperature was 49 degrees and the maximum was 55 degrees.

Has it ever snowed during a Super Bowl?

It has never snowed during a Super Bowl that is played outdoors.

The biggest snowfall on any Super Bowl Sunday was in 2006, when the game was played inside Ford Field in Detroit. There was 1.1 inches of snow that day.

There was a lot of snow in Arlington, Texas, the week before Super Bowl 45 in 2011, and an ice storm hit Atlanta on Super Bowl 34 in 2000. Another nearby fault was Super Bowl 48. The Monday following Super Bowl, about 8 inches of snow fell in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Have you ever postponed a Super Bowl?

No, a Super Bowl has never been postponed or delayed due to the weather.

The only Super Bowl delay in history was the 34-minute stoppage caused by the Superdome power outage during Super Bowl 52 in 2013.

Are Super Bowls always in domes?

Most Super Bowls are held outdoors. Of the 54 Super Bowls, 20 have been played in domes.

Since 2000, however, most Super Bowls have been played indoors. Twelve of the last 20 Super Bowls have played indoors, including seven of the last 10.

Twenty of the first 27 Super Bowls were played outdoors. The first dome Super Bowl was Super Bowl 12 at the Superdome in 1978.

Super Bowl Weather History

Game Date City, stadium (bold if inside) Initial temperature Notes
one January 15, 1967 Los Angeles, L.A. Colosseum 72 °
two January 14, 1968 Miami, Orange Bowl 68 °
3 January 12, 1969 Miami, Orange Bowl 73 ° Light rain during the game
4 4 January 17, 1970 New Orleans, Tulane Stadium 61 ° 0.57 inches of game day rain
5 5 January 17, 1971 Miami, Orange Bowl 70 °
6 6 January 16, 1972 New Orleans, Tulane Stadium 39 °
7 7 January 14, 1973 Los Angeles, L.A. Colosseum 84 °
8 January 13, 1974 Houston Rice Stadium 50 °
9 9 January 12, 1975 New Orleans, Tulane Stadium 46 °
10 January 18, 1976 Miami, Orange Bowl 57 °
eleven January 9, 1977 Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl 58 °
12 January 15, 1978 New Orleans, Superdome 70°
13 January 21, 1979 Miami, Orange Bowl 71 ° Light rain
14 January 20, 1980 Pasadena, Rose Bowl 67 °
fifteen January 25, 1981 New Orleans, Superdome 72°
sixteen January 24, 1982 Pontiac, Mich., Silverdome 72°
17 January 30, 1983 Pasadena, Rose Bowl 61 °
18 years January 22, 1984 Tampa, Tampa Stadium 68 ° Wind Gusts up to 25 mph
19 January 20, 1985 Stanford, California, Stanford Stadium 53 °
twenty January 26, 1986 New Orleans, Superdome 70°
twenty-one January 25, 1987 Pasadena, Rose Bowl 76 °
22 January 31, 1988 San Diego, Jack Murphy Stadium 61 °
2. 3 January 22, 1989 Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium 76 ° Wind Gusts up to 25 mph
24 January 28, 1990 New Orleans, Superdome 72 °, 67 °
25 January 27, 1991 Tampa, Tampa Stadium 71 °
26 January 26, 1992 Minneapolis, Metrodome 73 °, 26th
27 January 31, 1993 Pasadena, Rose Bowl 61 °
28 January 30, 1994 Atlanta, Georgia Dome 72°, 44 °
29 January 29, 1995 Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium 76 °
30 January 28, 1996 Tempe, Arizona, Sun Devil Stadium 68 °
31 January 26, 1997 New Orleans, Superdome 67°
32 January 25, 1998 San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium 67 °
33 January 31, 1999 Miami, professional player stadium 73 °
3. 4 January 30, 2000 Atlanta, Georgia Dome 72 °, 34 ° Snow storm
35 January 28, 2001 Tampa, Raymond James Stadium 65 °
36 February 3, 2002 New Orleans, Superdome 72 °, 56 °
37 January 26, 2003 San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium 81 ° Hottest super bowl
38 February 1, 2004 Houston, Reliant Stadium 59 °
39 February 6, 2005 Jacksonville, Florida, municipal stadium 59 °
40 February 5, 2006 Detroit, Mich., Ford Field 68 °, 30 ° 1.1 inches of game day snowfall
41 February 4, 2007 Miami Gardens, Dolphin Stadium 67 ° The rainiest Super Bowl; 0.92 inches on game day
42 February 3, 2008 Glendale, Arizona, Phoenix Stadium University 70 °, 61 °
43 February 1, 2009 Tampa, Raymond James Stadium 66 °
44 February 7, 2010 Miami Gardens, Sun Life Stadium 60 °
Four. Five February 6, 2011 Arlington, Texas, Cowboys Stadium 52° Snowstorm during the week before the game
46 February 5, 2012 Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium 44°
47 February 3, 2013 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome 71°
48 February 2, 2014 East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium 49 °
49 February 1, 2015 Glendale, Phoenix Stadium University 66°
fifty February 7, 2016 Santa Clara, California, Levi & # 39; s Stadium 76 ° 29 mph gust before start
51 February 5, 2017 Houston, NRG Stadium 76°
52 February 4, 2018 Minneapolis Stadium, U.S. Bank 70 °, 2nd The coldest Super Bowl day
53 February 3, 2019 Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium 64°

