Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes named MVP after the Chiefs won the comeback

%MINIFYHTML9ed905e7e9216850bc3f59f0b43c3e9f11% %MINIFYHTML9ed905e7e9216850bc3f59f0b43c3e9f12%

Patrick Mahomes was named MVP of Super Bowl 54 after leading the Kansas City Chiefs beyond the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML9ed905e7e9216850bc3f59f0b43c3e9f13% %MINIFYHTML9ed905e7e9216850bc3f59f0b43c3e9f14%

Mahomes helped the Chiefs produce a comeback in the fourth quarter and a 31-20 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The franchise claimed its first Super Bowl title in 50 years with the victory.

%MINIFYHTML9ed905e7e9216850bc3f59f0b43c3e9f15% %MINIFYHTML9ed905e7e9216850bc3f59f0b43c3e9f16%

The 2018 NFL MVP launched its two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and hastened to score in the first quarter.

Mahomes finished with 26 of 42 passes, 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

SUPER BOWL 54: bosses return

Mahomes, 24, became the youngest player in NFL history to win an MVP and a Super Bowl.