Super Bowl 2020 odds, prediction, betting trends for 49ers vs.. Chiefs

When the 49ers and Chiefs meet in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday in Miami (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX), it will be a battle of two franchises trying to end very different championship droughts.

San Francisco is looking for its elusive sixth Super Bowl ring, something it couldn't get seven years ago in New Orleans. The last time the Niners lifted the Lombardi Trophy, it was with quarterback Steve Young in Miami 25 years ago. The only Kansas City Super Bowl ring arrived 50 years ago, as a member of the AFL.

The confrontation is highly anticipated given how well the 49ers (15-3) and the Chiefs (14-4) followed strong regular seasons with impressive playoff performances. While the 49ers did it with consecutive outbursts about the Vikings and the Packers, the Chiefs did it with great comebacks against the Texans and Titans.

Here is everything you need to know about betting on 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 54, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for the big game.

2020 Super Bowl odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Spread: Bosses for 1

Bosses for 1 Total points: 54

54 Possibilities: 49ers -105, Chiefs -115

The Chiefs opened as 1.5-point favorites right after the AFC and NFC championship games. Super Bowl 54 has practically become a selection game. The total points have increased progressively as everyone has been taking control hard.

49ers vs. Chiefs series of all time

The 49ers have a 7-6 lead against the Chiefs. The Chiefs won the last meeting in week 3 of the 2018 season in Kansas City, 38-27. In that game on September 23 at Arrowhead Stadium, Garoppolo suffered an ACL tear in the last quarter.

The Chiefs in general have won the 5 of the last 8 meetings since former 49er Joe Montana beat Young in September of 94. Prior to that, the 49ers started 4-1 in a series dating back to 1971, or two. seasons after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 4.

Three trends to know

– The 49ers were 11-6-1 against the spread before Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs were 13-5. 53 percent of bettors are on the side of the ATS Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

– The 49ers had 9 of 18 games last. The Chiefs had 10 of 18 games last. An amazing 70 percent of bettors like the game to exceed the extremely high total.

– The 49ers have won and covered in big consecutive games and have covered or pushed in 7 of their last 9 games. The Chfes have won and covered in 8 consecutive games and 9 of their last 10.

Three things to look at

Who has a quick start?

The Chiefs got away with the first setbacks against the Texans and Titans simply because those teams had zero defensive responses and did not capitalize as much as necessary on the errors. The 49ers flew out the door to dominate the Vikings and the Packers. The Chiefs are an excellent rally team due to Mahomes' quick attack ability, but the 49ers can also create a snowball effect with their running and defense game when they play ahead.

In case any of the teams jump to a double-digit advantage in the first quarter, it will be in a good position to put it tirelessly to get away. However, there are more indications that the game will be a round-trip issue.

Who can be more explosive?

The Chiefs are known to the creators of fast games, including Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman. But the 49ers have many in Garoppolo, including Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders and Raheem Mostert.

Both the 49ers and the Chiefs are built on the defensive with good passes and difficult side. Whoever has the most laps in the middle or in the back to yield more plays of 25 or more yards, will surely lose the game.

Who gets the most out of your tight wing?

Kittle and Kelce are the two best closed wings of the NFL, in that order. The Chiefs resigned an average of 6 catches for 60 yards behind the wing during the regular season. The 49ers gave up on average 4 catches for 35 yards to the position.

Kittle should have the greatest impact after being calm and not be necessary as a catcher much in the first two playoff games. Kelce was unstoppable in the division round, but was a limited factor in the game for the AFC title. Kittle will also give the 49ers the advantage of blocking the race.

Statistics that matter

The Chiefs had the 26th NFL defense during the regular season, allowing an average of 128.2 yards per game to 4.9 yards per carry. The 49ers had the No. 2 offense on the ground, averaging 144.1 yards per game to 4.6 yards per carry.

The Chiefs have been much better against the race in the playoffs, in particular by containing Derrick Henry of the Titans in the AFC championship game. In two postseason games, they allowed a total of 179 yards on the ground, at 4.1 yards per carry. At the same time, the 49ers have rumbled for 471 ridiculous yards at 5.3 yards per carry.

Kansas City turned its head against Tennessee and must do the same against an even more prolific and versatile ground attack.

Prediction of Super Bowl 54

There is not much to separate the teams. Their offensives can light up the scoreboard and their defenses can also offer timely moves that change the game. The 49ers are the best defensive team with the best overall training and arrogance. They will need all that to survive the burden of Mahomes and the Chiefs, winning a classic single-possession high score game that comes down to the last moments of the last quarter.

49ers 34, Chiefs 31